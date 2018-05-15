© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Nikki Haley Says Israel Showed 'Restraint' In Killing 60 Palestinians

by
Alice Salles
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley claims that killing dozens of unarmed Palestinians, a crime by international standards, is nothing but a show of restraint.

 

 

Shooting and killing at least 60 Palestinians is not a big deal, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appears to suggest, as she says Israel showed "restraint" during the violence. 

During a UN Security Council meeting, the war-loving Haley blamed Hamas for the deaths at the border between Gaza and Israel as the group “has been inciting violence for years, long before the United States decided to move our embassy” to Jerusalem.

She then added, “No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has."

Following the comments, the U.S. blocked a UN Security Council statement calling for a probe into the killings, Axios reports.

But despite Haley’s stance, countries like the United Kingdom and France, both U.S. and Israel allies, have been asking the Jewish state to avoid the bloodshed. Still, both the White House and Haley continue to claim that Hamas bears all responsibility.

Maybe they think Hamas militants dressed as Israeli soldiers, crossed the border, and then shot and killed those unarmed protesters? Not likely.

 

 

As the death count continues to increase, with Reuters saying that 100 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the protests, even conservative voices are decrying America's attitude toward Israel’s open season on Palestinian protesters.

In an article for The American Conservative, Daniel Larison wrote that the illegal use of deadly force against unarmed protesters “qualifies as a massacre no matter how much anyone wants to spin it as something else.” As such, he continued, America should be condemning Israel “in the strongest terms.”

After all, that’s what we would expect if any other government had engaged in the same activities as Israel has and yet, Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, is doing nothing but praising the country for showing “restraint.”

On Twitter, countless others joined the cry against Haley’s horrific comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately, we don't believe neither Haley nor the White House will truly listen to the complaints.

 

 

This show of disdain for life simply because the victims are Palestinians speaks volumes. Haley, like many of the Republican leaders in the country today, are blind to the crimes of Israel.

And President Donald Trump, who promised to broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine, is going as far as rewarding the Jewish state with the Jerusalem embassy. And for what? For brutalizing and forcing an entire nation to live under their military occupation? That’s what it seems.

As the world watches in horror, we can say that Trump’s legacy in the region will be just as bloody, if not bloodier, than many of his predecessors. After all, he’s not interested in standing for peace and justice. He’s simply standing for whatever country he favors the most. And that happens to be Israel.

