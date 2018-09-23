Nikki Haley: Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Accuser ‘Deserves To Be Heard

“What I’ve said often is she deserves respect. She deserves to be heard. Kavanaugh, who’s been accused, deserves to be heard; and I think we’ll get all our answers next week,” said Nikki Haley.

President Donald Trump’s loyalists are determined to see his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in the nation's highest court despite sexual misconduct charges against him.

In last few days, several Republican lawmakers have relentlessly tried to downplay the sexual assault allegations made by a professor at Palo Alto University in California, Christine Blasey Ford, against Kavanaugh.

However, surprisingly, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley doesn’t appear to feel the same way about the whole situation.

Over the weekend, Haley appeared in a couple of interviews where she was asked to give her input on the ongoing Kavanaugh saga and whether Ford’s allegations held any weigh.

"The message I'm comfortable with is that accusers go through a lot of trauma and some handle it one way and some handle it the other way," Haley told CNN's "State of the Union" anchor Jake Tapper. "Regardless, you never – it's not something that we want to do, to blame the accuser or to try and second guess the accuser. We don't know the situation she was going through 35 years ago. We don't know the circumstances."

She went on to say the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are unknown.

“What I’ve said often is she deserves respect. She deserves to be heard. Kavanaugh, who’s been accused, deserves to be heard; and I think we’ll get all our answers next week,” added Haley.

The ambassador's comments came just two days after the POTUS took to Twitter to cast doubt on Ford’s story while claiming his Supreme Court nominee is "under assault by radical left wing politicians."

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents," Trump tweeted. "I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place."

While questioning the validity of Ford’s allegations, the president also asked the most common yet tone-deaf questions: Why didn't you speak up earlier?

It's been a year since the rise of #MeToo movement and Trump still appeared to be clueless about why victims of rape and sexual assault don’t report such acts of violence immediately.

Nevertheless, the internet answered his question using the viral hashtag #WhyIDidn’tReport, which served to be a poignant reminder of the numerous obstacles victims face in coming forward about such incidents.

However, it was hardly surprising that Trump’s sympathies appeared to lie not with the alleged victim, but the alleged perpetrator.

The president, whom more than a dozen women have accused of sexual misconduct, has a well-documented penchant of harboring a soft corner for alleged sexual abusers.

Ford has alleged Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom at a house party, pinned her to the bed, groped her, and tried to force her out of her clothing. When she tried to scream, he reportedly stifled her by putting his hands on her mouth. He only stopped when another teen in the room jumped on top of them.

She has reportedly agreed to testify regarding Kavanaugh at a Senate hearing this week.

Banner Image Credits: Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images