No Prison Time For Woman Who Attempted To Hang Toddler

A daycare provider in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was convicted of trying to hang a toddler, was sentenced to just 10 years’ probation.

In 2016, 43-year-old Nataliia Karia attempted to hang a toddler in her home’s basement. She reportedly called the child’s father and told him to come and see what she had done. When the father arrived at Karia’s home, he heard his child crying.

When he got to the basement, he saw his kid hanging from a noose. He immediately set him free and ran out of the house along with his child.

On the other hand, Karia tried to run away and while doing so she rammed her car into another vehicle. It didn’t end there as the woman later hit a driver of the car when he came out of his car to inspect the damage caused.

Then while trying to escape, Karia hit a bicyclist. After all the incidents, the woman tried to take her own life by threatening to jump from an overpass. That is when people alerted authorities and Karia was taken into custody.

“She hung (him) by the neck with a homemade noose in her basement in Minneapolis. This case is about that little boy who very well could have taken his last breath in that basement,” said prosecutor Christina Warren.

In Feb. 2018, the woman pleaded guilty to her charges but her lawyers maintained in court that at the time of the incidents, she was suffering severe mental illness.

Karia faced up to 15 years in prison but walked out on just probation.

"I apologize and I don't know if you will be able to forgive me. I have no excuse for what I did," she said in court.

Hennepin County District Judge Jay Quam ruled that if the woman failed to obey the conditions of her sentence, she would then be imprisoned for 183 months.

Quam ordered Karia to undergo psychiatric treatment and not to have any sort of unsupervised contact with minors. She was also told she couldn’t “never again do child care.”

Warren was disappointed at the sentence and argued Karia must be sentenced in prison.

“It's not that mentally ill shouldn't go to prison. The Department of Corrections is incredibly well equipped to handle the needs of the mentally ill,” she said.

Karia’s sentence is discriminatory as people of color in the United States are sentenced in prison for merely stealing and the fact that a woman, who pleaded guilty to the charge of attempt to murder, was handed just probation is downright outrageous.

Unfortunately, the sentence is nothing new.

Lyle Burgess, 79, who raped a 5-year-old girl and pleaded no contest to statutory rape, was sentenced to just 90 days of house arrest and exemption from registering as a sex offender.

In another incident, Brock Turner, 20, who raped an unconscious woman behind a dumpster was sentenced to just six months in jail but was released after serving only half of it.

