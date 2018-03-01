Teacher Adds Racial Slur To 6-Year-Old’s Spelling Homework

“School is not a place for hate speech,” said a Gaston County mother after coming across racial slurs in her daughter’s homework.

A parent in Gaston County, North Carolina, wasn’t expecting to stumble upon a racial slur in her 6-year-old daughter’s school spelling lesson.

But to Jennifer Thompson’s dismay, the word “g**k” was part of the 10-word spelling assignment of her first-grade daughter who studies in H.H. Beam Elementary School.

“School is not a place for hate speech,” said Thompson who claimed that her daughter’s knowledge of offensive words was limited to the word ‘ugly’ before this insensitiveness from the school’s side.

The assignment designed by a first-grade teacher contained derogatory terms, one of them being “g**k,” which is defined as “an insulting and contemptuous term for a nonwhite, non-American person and especially for an Asian person.”

Thompson didn’t make light of the situation and reported to the school the teacher, in her attempt to teach students words with two "O's" in the middle, veered off from the grounds of propriety.

According to the teacher, the students were learning words with similar sounds like “look” and “took” and she had had confused the word with “guck,” which means a mess.

“It was an oversight by the teacher. She never meant to be insensitive,” said Todd Hagans, a spokesman for H.H. Beam Elementary School.

The mother made it very clear to the teacher that her daughter would not be spelling the word on any quizzes or tests. The first grade teacher promised not to penalize her and also removed the racial slurs from the list.

However, such negligence from the school’s side has revolted Thompson to an extent that she has gotten wary of the education her daughter is getting.

“It makes me question what else they are teaching them in school,” Thompson said.

Jennifer Thompson has given a remarkable example of responsible parenting. However, it’s shocking to know a teacher would not know the difference between “guck” and a racial slur.

Do our children really need these kinds of uninformed teachers in their classrooms?

What kind of teacher and school system is this? "Gook" doesn't even rhyme with, much less, "sound like" "took" or "look?" https://t.co/P40cm66Ftt — Song Xiong, RD (@songxng) March 17, 2018

Not to mention the lame excuse the teacher gave.. “using works with similar sounds” What?? look & took sound nothing like the way “gook” is pronounced. I think the teacher needs to go back to school! — LindaSG #21-1 (@LindaGDG) March 17, 2018

