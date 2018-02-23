North Korea Blows Up Nuclear Test Site To Show Its Willingness To Talk

As the hot-and-cold exchange between the United States and North Korea continues to confuse the world, first photos of the dismantling of Punggye-ri nuclear test site emerge.

The year started off with U.S. President Donald Trump calling his nuclear button bigger than that under the thumb of North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Later, the former called the latter "little rocket man" to which North Korea responded by calling the American leader a "lunatic" and "loser."

The situation was tense.

In February, the U.S. announced to impose the "largest ever" North Korea sanctions.

In March, North Korea asked for direct nuclear talks, and Trump agreed.

The situation was less tense.

In April, the 2018 inter-Korean summit took place. In fact, Kim Jong Un walked across the border into South Korean-controlled territory, hand-in-hand with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, making history as it was the first time a North Korean leader set foot on South Korean soil since the Korean War. North Korea announced a freeze on all its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile testing. The U.S. hailed the thawing of relations on the Korean peninsula.

The situation was not tense at all.

Early May, Trump announced North Korea summit will be in Singapore.

The situation was not tense at all.

Few days later, Trump said the summit might not happen. Meanwhile, North Korea threatened with a nuclear showdown over U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's remarks about the Libya Model.

The situation was tense again.

On May 24, Trump pulled out of the North Korea summit.

The situation remained tense.

However, just hours before Trump's announcement, North Korea claimed it had dismantled its Punggye-ri nuclear test site. First photos of the demolition also emerged.

The situation remained slightly tense.

Despite Trump's cancelation, Pyongyang said it was still willing to talk "at any time in any form" to the U.S.

The situation has now grown incredibly confusing.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he was "very perplexed" the summit was not going to happen after all.

The hot-and-cold exchange between the two countries has left the world wondering about the seriousness of the talks in the first place.

Neither side seems decided.

The only conclusion that one can derive from the entire episode is that Trump, indeed, is a poor negotiator.

He pulled out of the Iran deal.

Now, he has pulled out of the summit with North Korea.

So much for "so much winning."

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters