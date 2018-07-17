According to the 2018 Global Slavery Index (GSI), around 2.6 million or around 10 per cent of the secretive communist state's estimated 26 million population lives in slavery.

President Donald Trump has recently shown great respect for North Korean despot Kim Jong Un. He even called him “very honorable.”

However, that has never been the case. If anything, Kim is a repressive leader with no regard for his people’s basic civil rights.

With cruel family executions and laws that restrict citizens from leaving the country, Kim’s regime has been anything but humanitarian.

A new report shows that over 10 percent of the reclusive state’s population has been living in slavery.

North Korea has the highest number of modern-day slaves in the world.

Eritrea, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Mauritania, South Sudan, Pakistan, Cambodia and Iran were stated as the worst offenders after North Korea.

Modern day slavery comprises threatening and deceiving people into forced labor and domestic service. This may also include sexual exploitation. In North Korea, most people are forced to work for the state with no option to leave if they wish so.

Sexual exploitation by top officials is also very common. A singer from the communist nation, who fled to South Korea in 2008, claimed the cheerleaders who performed in the Winters Olympics were used a sex slaves by politicians.

While Kim Jong Un’s regime ranks the worst on the list, it also said developed nations are also to be partly blamed for promoting modern slavery. These nations import goods worth over $350 billion that may have come as a result of forced labor.

According to the report, coal, cocoa, cotton, timber and fish are among products that are suspected to be soiled by slavery.

According to the report compiled by the anti-slavery Walk Free Foundation, approximately 40.3 million people were living in modern slavery in 2016.

The biggest concern from North Korea is their coal export. Another further problematic aspect from repressive nations is that people are forced to “prop up governments.”

Kim’s anti-civil laws and deadly repercussions for anyone who dares to challenge them has rendered his nation void of any sort of freedom of people.

