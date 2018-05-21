NK Demands Foreign Reporters Pay $10K To Cover Nuclear Site Blowup

North Korea is demanding each foreign reporter to pay $10,000 in visa fee if they were to cover the planned dismantlement of the nuclear site in Punggye-ri.

After a successful summit with between North and South Korea, the dismantlement of a nuclear test site in Punggye-ri is scheduled for later this week, according to Seoul government officials.

However, if any foreign media broadcasters want to cover the event, they better be prepared to pay a hefty fee.

According to The Korea Times, North Korea is demanding each foreign reporter to pay $10,000 visa fee if they were to cover the planned dismantlement of the nuclear site.

South Korean reporters would not be required to pay the fee. However, people familiar with the situation insisted North Korea might not take long to overturn this exemption given their unpredictable nature.

North Korea has invited an unspecified number of foreign reporters for the coverage of the ceremony from countries including South Korea, the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Russia.

The reclusive state has demanded reporters arrive at its Beijing embassy by May 22. After the visa fee payment, journalist would travel to Wonsan via a charter flight and then take the bus to the test site.

The Associated Press, ABC and CNN are reportedly among foreign media outlets invited for the ceremony.

From South Korea, four reporters from the news wire News1 and news broadcaster MBC have been selected for the coverage respectively.

However, South Korean officials claim the North is yet to approve their list of reporters chosen for the dismantlement.

Seoul's unification ministry has been trying to get the list granted through the communication channel at the Panmunjom truce village but so far have heard nothing back.

The dismantlement of the nuclear site comes on the heels of a historic summit between North Korea and the United States. Although, some U.S. officials worry it may never come to fruition amid North Korea’s changing stance against the U.S. after the KCNA warned the Trump administration of “misleading the public” by taking credit for “denuclearization.”

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: KCNA via REUTERS