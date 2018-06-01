North Korean Kids Want To Kill CNN Reporter For Being American

“I curse the Americans, I want to destroy their land!” said a North Korean woman to a CNN reporter during his visit to the country.

In a head-spinning dramatic reversal, President Donald Trump returned to the negotiating table when he announced the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was back on shortly after he canceled the meeting.

Where many saw this historic meeting as an opportunity to end 70 years of hostile relationship, alter the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region, develop diplomatic terms between the two nations, a CNN reporter revealed another side of the story.

Will Ripley, an award-winning correspondent for the network, got an opportunity to travel to North Korea–which has been the poster child for rogue states for over five decades – prior to the summit.

Ripley, who was accompanied by two other colleagues, didn’t cover the country’s much talked about nuclear weapon program or its military being the largest in the world. Instead, he focused on getting an insight on life in the land which is mystery to most of the world.

However, Ripley was in for a surprise when he came across a group of children who apparently wanted to kill him–because he was an American.

The reporter talked to people from all walks of life, but was particularly taken aback by the deep-rooted resentment the native kids had for the U.S.

Ripley, in an effort to initiate a casual conversation with the kids, asked about their favorite part of some video game they were playing to which they replied, “killing the enemy.”

The CNN representative further probed and asked who did the kids considered their enemy.

The answer was chilling: “Americans.”

Ripley tried to assess the intensity of their sentiments by asking, “What if I told you I’m an American, do you want to shoot me too?”

If the reporter was expecting some sort of clemency, he was heading for a disappointment.

“Yes,” replied one boy without hesitation. “Yes.”

In fact, to Ripley’s horror, at such a young age these children were way too determined to join the army one day, and “sworn” to fight the “American enemy.”

Moreover, the reporter also came across North Korean women who harbored the same amount of contempt for the Americans as the kids.

“I curse the Americans, I want to destroy their land!” said one woman.

However, Ripley noted once the cameras stopped running, many of the people became friendly towards him and suggested they were extra hostile on film because they didn’t want to catch the attention of Kim Jong Un’s government for being too nice to Americans.

Ripley’s documentary highlighted the underlying paradox of North Korea, where courteous and polite young people are taught fierce hatred of the U.S. and undying loyalty to Kim’s family.

It is yet to be seen if an ongoing summit, which was described as the biggest diplomatic breakthrough, will ease any tensions between the countries or the hatred the natives have for one another will continue to thrive behind the closed doors.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan