NRA’s Dana Loesch Compares Trump With Mob Boss In Bizarre Defense

NRA’s spokesperson Dana Loesch just compared President Donald Trump to a notorious gangster in a bizarre attempt to defend him – and well, the joke’s on Trump.

Earlier this month, while defending his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was found guilty of various felonies this week, the commander-in-chief compared him with infamous mob boss Alfonse Capone, claiming the gangster received better treatment than Manafort.

Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and “Public Enemy Number One,” or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement - although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Following in Trump’s footsteps, Loesh also tried using the Al Capone analogy. However, she replaced Manafort with the president himself.

In a video shared by Media Matters For America, Loesch claimed all the Democrats wanted was for Trump to fall, adding the Democrats were the reason behind his potential legal troubles.

“The moral argument over the president’s infidelities would never result in legal trouble. So they believe they have to take a lesson from the Clinton years and find a way to make it a legal problem,” she said. “And that’s exactly what they’re using campaign finance for, an already unconstitutional set of laws to pull it off."

Loesch then went a step forward and compared Trump with Al Capone.

“They’re trying to Al Capone the president. I mean, you remember, Capone didn’t go down for murder. Eliot Nes's didn’t put him in for murder," the NRA spokesperson continued. He went in for tax fraud. Prosecutors didn’t care how he went down as long as he went down. The same goes for Democrats. Whatever avenue is needed to bring down the president, they’ll take it."

It’s pertinent to note that Al Capone was considered a "job maker" like Trump claims to be and was also a second amendment enthusiast, just like POTUS and most of the Republicans.

But, while many things are common between the president and Al Capone, this comparison was nonsensical, to say the least.

Moreover, what Loesch failed to notice is that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray are all Republicans, not Democrats.

People on social media, unsurprisingly, went into a frenzy over the NRA’s spokeswoman useless comparison and the blame game.

So, she thinks Al was a good guy & not deserving of prosecution by any means necessary? Interesting ... — Waimea Witch (@WaimeaWitch) August 24, 2018

So @DLoesch thinks Democrats are trying to... convict the head of a criminal enterprise of crimes?



Ok... guilty as charged I guess? — DuelingDogma (@duelingdogma) August 24, 2018

So they're implying the President is a murdering gangster and charging him with anything short of multiple murders is just...undignified? Huh... — Charlie Birch (@charlieebirch) August 24, 2018

Ah yes, we Democrats want to hold people like Al Capone, that paragon of virtue, accountable. ????? Next thing you know, we’ll be advocating for rule of law, affordable healthcare, and education. — Stephanie Bell (@sayagobell) August 24, 2018

Poor Al Capone. All he wanted was to make America great again. — The Desert Sage (@RealKenBeegle) August 24, 2018

Thumbnail / Banner : Alex Wong, Getty Images