This Tweet Proves NRA Cares About Guns More Than American Children

The NRA tweeted out the same AR-15 style rifle with which 17 students were killed in Florida, to counter calls for gun control.

On March 14, students walked out of their classroom in remembrance of the students and staff who were killed by a 19-year-old gunman with an AR-15 style rifle.

The students demanded stronger gun control reforms, asking lawmakers to pass new gun laws so as to make their schools safe from all kinds of gun violence. And at this time, the NRA did the most inhumane thing ever.

The National Rifle Association tweeted an image of the AR-15 along with the caption, “I'll control my own guns, thank you. #2A #NRA”

Since the shooting, the survivors have called for gun controls. In a heated CNN town hall, an NRA’s spokesperson heard some tough questions by the Florida shooting survivors, parents of the victims, teachers and a Broward County Sheriff — all of them who were against guns.

Dana Loesch’s responses were sugarcoated but lacked anything concrete; mostly she was booed by the audiences who were frustrated with the government’s position on guns.

And now as millions marched protesting gun violence, the NRA thought of tweeting a message which is nothing less than insensitive. The tweet was slammed by people over the internet and for all the right reasons.

A Parkland school shooting survivor, who transformed in an outspoken advocate for gun control compared the NRA with a whining toddler.

This for some reason reminds me of a whining toddler screaming “I’M NOT TIRED” when being sent to bed — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 14, 2018

In another tweet, the NRA posted a video of a spokesman claiming passing new gun control measures would blame "good, honest people for the acts of murderers."

"Passing new gun control laws won't protect our kids, because criminals willing to commit murder will never obey the law," Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA-ILA (the political and lobbying arm of the NRA) said.

"Let's work together to secure our schools and stop school violence. We protect our banks, our sports stadiums and our government buildings better than we protect our schools. That must change," he continued, referencing to the legislator which would permit teachers to carry guns at school

Let's work together to secure our schools and stop school violence. We protect our banks, our sports stadiums and our government buildings better than we protect our schools. That must change. #StopSchoolViolenceAct #DefendTheSecond #NRA pic.twitter.com/98dWIv0giM — NRA (@NRA) March 14, 2018

Days after President Donald Trump called for gun control measures, he backed out from his demands, all thanks to a meeting with the NRA.

Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Seems like Trump chose NRA over the American people and the rifle association is taking full advantage of this leverage.

