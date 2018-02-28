Only a day after calling for gun control measures, the president, according to the powerful gun lobby, is no longer interested in preventing gun violence.

On Feb. 28, President Donald Trump calls for a “beautiful” gun control bill.

On March 1, President Donald Trump doesn't want gun control.

So, what happened in just one day?

A meeting with the National Rifle Association, apparently.

I had a great meeting tonight with @realDonaldTrump & @VP. We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people. POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don’t want gun control. #NRA #MAGA — Chris Cox (@ChrisCoxNRA) March 2, 2018

NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Executive Director Chris Cox tweeted he had met Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and that they "support due process" and they “don’t want gun control.”

The "due process" reference was to the POTUS' statement, delivered a day before, where he talked about the urgency of taking away guns from mentally ill people.

"Take the guns first, go through due process second," Trump stated, leaving his Republican colleagues flabbergasted and Democrats pleasantly stunned.

While not wholly endorsing gun control, he provided at least some relief and hope to gun control advocates by saying, “It would be so beautiful to have one bill that everyone could support." In fact, Trump even appeared to break with the NRA, even chastising some Republican lawmakers of being "petrified of the NRA."

But all those hopes were dashed in just one day.

The details of Trump and Pence's meeting with Cox have not yet been revealed — except for the fact that it was "Good (Great)" — but it appears the NRA has the president back on its side.

Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

It's not surprising, though.

Trump, after all, was the biggest beneficiary of NRA donations during the 2016 election cycle with his campaign raking in over $31 million from the powerful gun lobby.

A majority of Americans support gun control. More recently, students have been calling for more sensible gun laws in the wake of the high school mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Will Trump listen to the American people or the NRA? It's unclear as the White House has not released a statement on the meeting with Cox.

