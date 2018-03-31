NRA Member, Ted Nugent, Thinks Parkland Protesters Are Soulless

“These poor children, I'm afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul.”

.@TedNugent's lack of self-awareness is a marvel to behold; to be that devoid of decency, compassion, & goodness—and still mount such a high horse.

Ted, you keep trolling teenage shooting survivors—and let the rest of us figure out who possesses a soul.https://t.co/sdMicF8ij1 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 31, 2018

After the Parkland school shooting left seventeen people dead, Parkland students took to the streets to protest the country’s fatal obsession with fire arms and a strange construct of patriotism.

Since then, many conversations have taken place regarding the leniency their race afforded to these protestors. However, it would take an especially vile person to allege that the students mourning their friends and rallying for the safety of Americans are bereft of a soul.

National Rifle Association board member and classic rocker Ted Nugent proved that if you spend enough time with your cruel thoughts and around like-minded people, you can actually be that cruel.

He made the comments during an interview on radio show "The Joe Pags Show.”

Nugent, an overall heinous human, announced that the “evidence is irrefutable”, and that it has been proven the Parkland protestors “have no soul”. He also called the students “mushy-brained”.

“All you have to do now is not only feel sorry for the liars, but you have to go against them and pray to God that the lies can be crushed and the liars can be silenced so that real measures can be put into place to actually save children's lives,” he said.

He added, “These poor children, I'm afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul.”

Nugent also defended the NRA.

“The level of ignorance goes beyond stupidity. Again, the National Rifle Association are a bunch of American families who have a voice to stand up for our God-given, constitutionally guaranteed right to keep and bear arms,” he said.

As he sold his soul to please his NRA overlords, Twitter pointed out the many times he was the one without a soul or a moral compass.

Ted Nugent, the man who wanted to assassinate Obama and hang Hillary, said the teenagers from Parkland,who want gun control so they don’t have to go through another mass shooting, have no soul.



What is wrong with the right??? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 31, 2018

Trump left DC for Mar-A-Lago to avoid the kids at the #MarchForOurLives, but here's a pic of him shaking hands with Ted Nugent, a man who said the survivors of a school shooting had no soul. pic.twitter.com/4O70V9xTim — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 31, 2018

After his comments, Parkland survivors demanded an apology.

"If only he saw all the tears. If only he had to look into the eyes I've looked into. If only he saw what this did to all of us. And here the NRA is, receiving more fear-based donations than ever. Talk about 'no soul.' This guy better apologize. Seriously,” said junior Cameron Kasky.

Kyra Parrow also criticized Nugent.

“It's funny how the NRA argues that guns aren't the issue, it's bullying that is. Yet literally a NRA board member is being a 5 year old acting like a bully to me and all of the students at douglas,” she tweeted.

This is not the first time Ted Nugent has had problematic views about teenagers. When he was 30, he was believed to be co-habiting with an underage teenager. So, Nugent went ahead and did the right thing. With her parents’ consent, he adopted her.

