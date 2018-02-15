NRA's Dana Loesch Advocates For More Guns After Jacksonville Shooting

“End gun free zones or have the security in place to keep people safe in them,” wrote Dana Loesch, seemingly forgetting a gun was the reason for the tragedy.

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch has found a reason for why a mass shooting happened at Jackson Landing: according to her, it was because it’s a gun free zone.

On Sunday, 24-year-old David Katz opened fire inside the recreation center, filled with scores of video game enthusiasts engrossed in a virtual football match, killing two and injuring at least 11 – including two who were wounded while trying to flee the building.

The tragic incident of gun violence took place at the Chicago Pizza in Jacksonville Landing, a downtown marketplace and entertainment area, where Electronic Arts Sports’ Madden NFL 19 championship series was being held.

Katz later killed himself after committing the massacre.

Naturally, in response to the unspeakable tragedy, NRA spokesman Loesch has released yet another tone deaf statements regarding guns.

A horrible tragedy. End gun free zones or have the security in place to keep people safe in them. https://t.co/GlbQGxhJ5Z https://t.co/fhpWKde0Mh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2018

Jacksonville Landing’s code of conduct says “possession of a weapon, even if legally carried (except by law enforcement officers) is absolutely prohibited on Landing property,” effectively making it a gun-free zone.

It appears no matter how many times history repeats itself, Loesch — and her other NRA cohorts – fail to realize that mass shootings occur because of guns in the first place. Anyone with an iota of sense would understand introducing more guns into the equation would be, to say the least, counter-productive.

However, it doesn’t seem so to the NRA, which is fully determined to putting as many as guns in the hands of citizens as possible — and then blaming gun-free zones and “lax security” for the tragedies that occur.

But that’s a never-ending game for the gun lobby.

Florida has the weakest gun laws in the United States, even surpassing Texas.

The Sunshine State does not require a permit or license to buy a gun or even to register a firearm. A person doesn’t need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun, although they do need to conceal carry a handgun. Small mercy.

Florida doesn’t regulate how many guns a person can buy at one time or even if they are buying assault weapons or large capacity ammunition magazines. Gun vendors don’t need to get a state license to sell firearm, either.

Dana Loesch’s solution is more guns, because when a bad guy with a gun starts firing, she thinks it would be more beneficial to have 50 other people with guns, who probably can barely hit a target from 25 yards out, shooting up a mall at the same time. https://t.co/1A876bNBap — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 26, 2018

That makes perfect sense Dana. Arm every person in the room with a gun. That should solve the problem. They can play Madden and Fortnite at the same time!!! HUGE!!! ???? ????#IdiotInChief #pussygrabber #TrumpTapes #TrumpCorruption #TraitorInChief #TaxScam #TRE45ON #13TreasonsWhy — Dumb Donald (@DumbDJT) August 26, 2018

I really don't know what @DLoesch uses to clean the blood off her hands, but it must be powerful stuff—because God bless her, she can sure type those tone deaf @nra mass shooting responses super fast.#Jacksonville — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 27, 2018

Do you find it to be just a coincidence the shootings in Miami, Orlando, Parkland, and Jacksonville are in the governor’s A+ gun friendly rating state? — Mr Wisenhymer (@mr_wisenhymer) August 26, 2018

You're an idiot, Dana Loesch.



The shooting happened in Jacksonville, Florida -- the Stand Your Ground capitol of America.



They practically GIVE guns away. Where were all the good guys with guns to keep this from happening?? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 27, 2018

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence in a 2016 report gave Florida an "F" grade for its non-existent gun controls. Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott and Senator Marco Rubio have both been given an A-plus rating from the NRA because of their highly controversial pro-gun views.

Florida needs no more guns than it already has. In fact, if the last several mass shootings are anything to go by, the Sunshine State seems more like the Gunshine State now, as many have taken to calling it after this latest mass shooting. The state needs to drastically reduce guns from the hands of people as well as come up with stricter gun laws.

However, organizations like the NRA are devoted to doing exactly the opposite of that.

