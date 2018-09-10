NRA TV Puts KKK White Hoods On Cartoon Trains In Rant About Diversity

During an extensive rant about racial diversity on a British children's show about trains, NRA TV put white hoods on the characters' faces.

While complaining about diversity, NRATV put a KKK hood on Thomas the Tank Engine https://t.co/QIB0aHzbtK pic.twitter.com/YEV52tYpOm — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 10, 2018

NRA TV is notorious for airing some of the most bizarre and controversial shows, in accordance with its laser-light focus on guns and gun ownership.

However, despite having a reputation for disseminating blatant pro-gun propaganda, the channel managed to shock many viewers.

One of NRA TV's star employees is none other than the gun lobby's national spokesperson, Dana Loesch, who hosts a show called "Relentless."

During the final segment, Loesch went off on a rant about racial diversity on "Thomas and Friends," which is a British children's television series about trains.

Here's what she said, according to a transcript first posted by Media Matters:

"Thomas the Tank is now bringing gender balance to the show by adding girl trains. Seriously. One of those trains, Nia, will be from Kenya to add ethnic diversity to the show. And -- which that by the way, that’s where it gets really strange to me because I’ve looked at Thomas and Friends, at their pictures, and I see gray and blue."

Loesch seemed deeply offended by the fact that the children's show was planning to include a train, which she believes, is black.

"Am I to understand this entire time that Thomas and his trains were white? Because they all have gray faces. How do you bring ethnic diversity?" the firebrand mouthpiece continued.

Loesch's utterly nonsensical rant has racial undertones, quite obviously, but that wasn't the worst part of the segment, apparently.

While lashing out at Nia, the show included a clip of trains wearing white hoods, which are emblematic of the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan.

"Was there some concern that the show had racist undertones? Because, Sir Topham Hatt clearly is white, but the trains? I mean, I’m looking at this picture and I’m really, really struggling to understand how in the world there isn’t any diversity in any of this. Oh, was it because, I see it. It was the white hoods. And the burning train tracks. OK, fine, fair point. Fair. I get it. Thomas the Tank Engine has been a blight on race relations for far too long. Clearly this is overdue. Right?"

Predictably, people were left scratching their heads as to why NRA TV would try to invoke a U.S.-based terrorist group to make its point about too much diversity in British show for children about trains:

I'm glad that Dana Loesch blocked me before she put KKK hoods on Thomas the Tank.



No, I am not making this sit up.



This is NRA TV propaganda.#TheResistance#NeverAgain

https://t.co/6wjv4O2eAq — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 11, 2018

People are focusing on the KKK hoods, but Dana Loesch losing her mind over an African-themed train was really the highlight for me. https://t.co/FuwqaPKMv5 — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) September 11, 2018

Just when you think she can’t outdo her own demagoguery on behalf of the @NRA, Dana Loesch reaches a new career zenith. https://t.co/cB1gM7TbpM — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 11, 2018

Why the fuck does Dana Loesch even care about Thomas the Tank Engine and what the producers decide to do in order to serve their viewers?? She’s completely insane at this point. https://t.co/LgLJbbvUCh — Jessica Droeger (@jessicadroeger) September 10, 2018

