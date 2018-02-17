© Reuters/Adrees Latif

NRA And Parkland Shooting Survivors Will Face Each Other In Town Hall

Alice Salles
The NRA has accepted CNN's invitation to participate in a Town Hall about gun control and safety. Many Republican leaders, however, aren’t coming.

Earlier today, CNN announced that Jake Tapper will be moderating a town hall with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Now, the CNN host is saying that the NRA will be joining the event.

"Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action," will be airing tonight, at 9 p.m. Unfortunately, both President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have declined a chance to participate. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida lawmaker, will be present. But, perhaps what’s most surprising is that the NRA has agreed to join as well.

According to the network, the NRA will send its national spokeswoman Dana Loesch to represent the organization.

As the South Florida community heals from the tragic shooting that killed 17 people, students are leading the charge to push lawmakers to implement stricter gun control.

With the NRA claiming they will participate, many people said they are hopeful that both groups can come to a consensus, while others are not expecting to see much accomplished.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s a step in the right direction that the organization has agreed to be part of the event. Unless we begin to have a serious and sober conversation about gun violence, both groups will never be able to find a real solution.

