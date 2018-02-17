NRA And Parkland Shooting Survivors Will Face Each Other In Town Hall

The NRA has accepted CNN's invitation to participate in a Town Hall about gun control and safety. Many Republican leaders, however, aren’t coming.

Stoneman Douglas students in Parkland are demanding action.



Stand Up: A live CNN Town Hall hosted by @JakeTapper airs tonight at 9 ET #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/MKXrmuBkrd pic.twitter.com/9XrU4SrzQw — CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2018

Earlier today, CNN announced that Jake Tapper will be moderating a town hall with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Now, the CNN host is saying that the NRA will be joining the event.

"Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action," will be airing tonight, at 9 p.m. Unfortunately, both President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have declined a chance to participate. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida lawmaker, will be present. But, perhaps what’s most surprising is that the NRA has agreed to join as well.

According to the network, the NRA will send its national spokeswoman Dana Loesch to represent the organization.

NRA to participate in CNN town hallhttps://t.co/2TkpMKBxTO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 21, 2018

As the South Florida community heals from the tragic shooting that killed 17 people, students are leading the charge to push lawmakers to implement stricter gun control.

With the NRA claiming they will participate, many people said they are hopeful that both groups can come to a consensus, while others are not expecting to see much accomplished.

I'll be watching. These high schoolers give me hope. They're inspiring. — Margery Newton Singleton (@Londongal_63) February 21, 2018

Good! Glad to see someone with firearms knowledge and experience will be participating in this convo @DLoesch https://t.co/bpaUADhkdV — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) February 21, 2018

Ok now I'll actually watch it ==>> NEW: NRA’s @DLoesch will participate in CNN’s town hall on guns tonight https://t.co/kmgu8Rn74i — Leslie ? (@LADowd) February 21, 2018

There's a town hall at 9pm on CNN tonight with students, parents, teachers from the shooting... And the NRA that is going to turn into a shouting fest quick. — Danny (@dannyphantome) February 21, 2018

I hear you and respect your view but maybe these lobbyists need to be exposed. To juxtapose them against these passionate young people at a town hall could make the NRA look absurd. As they should. — Zaza Chilvers (@ZazaChilvers) February 21, 2018

sooo the NRA will be at the CNN Town Hall and I am intrigued that they accepted the invitation. my peers and i, we will respectfully speak out about how we feel especially to the NRA and senator Rubio since guns and money are OBVIOUSLY more important than children — natasha #NeverAgain (@sighnatasha) February 21, 2018

I see some backlash to these from left-leaning Twitter but IMO it's the right thing to do if this town hall is a true open dialogue with debate. It will be interesting to see @DLoesch respond to criticism/propose solutions. https://t.co/9PQuaNLLtW — andrew kaczynski?? (@KFILE) February 21, 2018

Regardless of the outcome, it’s a step in the right direction that the organization has agreed to be part of the event. Unless we begin to have a serious and sober conversation about gun violence, both groups will never be able to find a real solution.