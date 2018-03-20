NRATV Taunts FL Teens, Claims Media ‘Utterly Ignores’ Survivor Stories

NRATV host Colion Noir to Parklnad shooting survivors fighting for gun reforms, “if your classmates would still be alive, no one would know your names.”

This is by far the most ignorant and disgusting pro NRA ad. Disgusting! #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/yuEvZ9jPrD via @YouTube — Tracy Peak (@tpeak10) March 25, 2018

A little over a month ago, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were teenagers worried about their homework and assignments, living their life, being kids before they were shoved into the national spotlight after a horrific act of gun violence claimed 17 lives on their campus.

Since then, these teenagers have become the face of the most prominent campaign against gun violence that this country has seen; from school grounds to talk shows and magazines, these students have rallied to make sure what happened to them, never happens again.

And as they #MarchForOurLives, an NRATV host attacked the Florida shooting survivors, falling in line with many other gun advocates who have criticized these student activists as pawns to a larger conspiracy to influence gun laws.

Colion Noir, a host on NRATV seethed the Florida teens, “who are getting ready to use your First Amendment to attack everyone else’s Second Amendment,” are “only relatable because their classmates died.”

“To all the kids from Parkland getting ready to use your First Amendment to attack everyone else’s Second Amendment at your march on Saturday, I wish a hero like Blaine Gaskill had been at Marjory Douglas High School last month because your classmates would still be alive and no one would know your names, because the media would have completely and utterly ignored your story, the way they ignored his,” Noir said.

Noir is a lawyer and a gun rights activist and in the video posted on his YouTube channel, he talked about Deputy Sheriff Gaskill who was involved in a shootout with a teenage shooter in Great Mills High School. Noir used Gaskill’s example to prove his point that the solution to gun violence is “more good guys with guns.”

Noir suggested that rather than marching for gun control the kids “ought to be marching against their own hypocritical belief structure.”

“They’re running Season 5 of their gun-control reality show, featuring the freshest cast of characters yet in their modern march on Washington — except this time for less freedom. These kids ought to be marching against their own hypocritical belief structure,” he said.

In the video, he inaccurately claimed media outlets’ ignorance of Gaskill’s heroic intervention that possibly saved a bigger tragedy at Great Mills High School. Gaskill’s story of bravery and quick thinking on feet was, in fact, covered by several media outlets.

The New York Post hailed Gaskill in a report, “Sheriff Tim Cameron said there was “no question” that the deputy’s quick response helped prevent further deaths or injuries.”

CNN called his actions at the campus “an example of exactly what a resource officer is supposed to do in such a circumstance.”

Noir also seemingly forgot to mention there was an armed school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas when the shooting took place who failed to engage the shooter and later resigned after facing severe criticism.

However, Noir isn’t the only one aiming shots at the Florida teens ever since they introduced the country-wide campaign against stricter gun laws, Florida State Rep. Shawn Harrison was allegedly fired for terming the teen activists as “crisis actors.”

Donald Trump Jr. also liked a tweet spewing conspiracy theories against the Florida survivors terming them as FBI pawns against the president Donald Trump. Another article on Gateway Pundit by Kristinn Taylor alleged Florida survivors for smiling and partying like rock stars at their CBS interview.

MSD student activists have not directly responded to Noir but they have contested people spewing conspiracy theories in order to discredit them.

“I just think it’s a testament to the sick immaturity and broken state of our government when these people feel the need to peddle conspiracy theories about people that were in a school shooting where 17 people died, and it just makes me sick,” said Parkland activist, David Hogg. “It’s immature, rude and inhuman for these people to destroy the people trying to prevent the death of the future of America because they won’t.”

