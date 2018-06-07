Nursery Rhyme Lockdown Instructions For Kindergarten Class Goes Viral

A mother was appalled at the need for her child to learn a nursery rhyme in order to prepare for a possible school shooting. Her photo of the rhyme went viral.

Let's work to create a country where it's not necessary to have lockdown jingles posted in kindergarten classrooms. https://t.co/Onf0I8ss0D



Text READY to 644-33 to join the movement to end gun violence. pic.twitter.com/w4lEZOtEbU — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) June 7, 2018

A poster in a kindergarten classroom went viral on the internet this week — not for its cuteness or its inspirational wording, but because it explained to young students, in the style of a nursery rhyme, how to deal with an active shooting attack.

The image of the poster was shared by Georgy Cohen, whose daughter will attend a school near Sommerville, Massachusetts, next fall. The rhyme is placed on a white poster-board, in colorful lettering, that reads:

Lockdown, Lockdown, Lock the door Shut the lights off, Say no more Go behind the desk and hide Wait until it's safe inside Lockdown, Lockdown, it's all done Now it's time to have some fun!

Cohen was outraged by the poster. “This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom,” she wrote in the tweet accompanying the photo.

This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom. pic.twitter.com/mWiJVdddpH — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 6, 2018

In a reply tweet, Cohen, noting the attention her picture received, asked those who were upset with the poster like she was to call their members of Congress and express their desires for better gun legislation.

So I don’t have a SoundCloud but I, like most of you, have congressional representatives I can call to advocate for gun reform https://t.co/ivEa1qdnl2 Or we can support orgs like @Everytown and @SandyHook — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 7, 2018

Parents across the nation are indeed troubled over the apparent need for kids in classrooms to have to take extra safety precautions as a result of our lackadaisical gun laws. But lawmakers, from Congress to the White House, as well as the various statehouses across America, are doing next to nothing on the issue.

The solutions are simple: Restrict gun ownership from those who shouldn’t have them; enforce background checks on every gun sale; and ban the weapons that are capable of killing dozens within a few minutes’ time. These are solutions that most Americans can get behind. We just need a Congress, and a president, who can embrace them too.

