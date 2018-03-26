Leader Of NYC Cult, Which Kept Women As Sex Slaves, Charged

Leader of NXIVM sex cult, Keith Raniere, “who branded women with his initials and made them wear fake udders,” is charged with sex trafficking.

BREAKING: NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, was arrested in Mexico last night and will presented in a federal court in Fort Worth on sex trafficking and force labor charges. He'll ultimately be extradited to Brooklyn federal court. pic.twitter.com/29yoRrn92f — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) March 26, 2018

The leader of secretive self-help group NXIVM in upstate New York has been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

According to the charges imposed by the federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, the notorious co-founder of NXIVM, Keith Raniere, was heading a barbaric system where female followers were brainwashed into “slaves” and were told the best way for them to advance was to be ruled by “masters.”

“As alleged in the complaint, Keith Raniere created a secret society of women whom he had sex with and branded with his initials, coercing them with the threat of releasing their highly personal information and taking their assets,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard Donoghue said in a statement.

NXIVM, which claims to be “a community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people,” was founded by Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

Contrary to what the group’s website touts, investigators shed light on the reality behind the scenes.

The complaint said many victims participated in videotaped ceremonies where they were branded in their pelvic area with a symbol featuring Raniere's initials.

"During the branding ceremonies, slaves were required to be fully naked, and the master would order one slave to film while the other held down the slave being branded," the complaint added.

Excerpts from the federal complaint against Keith Raniere: The federal complaint filed against… https://t.co/wdY0dV8Pw6https://t.co/hmA4LoAAEn — A News (@A____News) March 26, 2018

According to the investigators, Raniere, who is also known as “The Vanguard” amongst the members of his group, had a preference of exceptionally thin women and to abide by the “master’s” orders, women had to follow a strict low-calorie diet. If the “slaves” failed to meet Raniere’s specifications, they were punished in a rather humiliating manner.

They were also had to attend classes where they were "forced to wear fake cow udders over their breasts while people called them derogatory names," or threatened with being put in cages.

The word of Raniere’s vile practices got out last year when women, who had the misfortune to be a part of this cult, came forward with harrowing accounts of disgrace they had suffered.

Last year, the ABC news put together interviews of the former members of the group. Sarah Edmondson, who was a member of the group for over a decade, shed light on the bizarre practices of the group.

Edmondson told the New York State Department of Health that after attending NXIVM seminars for more than a decade, the opportunity to join the secret sorority was offered to her. Then one night she, along with other women, were summoned to a house in Albany, where they originally thought they would get tattooed but to their utter horror, she and the other women were going to be branded.

“It was a horror movie,” she recalled. “It was the most inhumane, horrific way to treat anybody. But the most horrific thing is that it’s women doing it to women.”

Edmondson said each of the women would lie down naked and then was branded with a cauterizing device, without any anesthesia. When it was her turn, Edmondson said the pain felt “worse than childbirth.”

Raniere, the self-proclaimed “master,” left the United States when the stories of victims and potential witnesses began to surface. The court paper said, “He tried to cover his He sought to cover this trail by using encrypted email and ditching his phone.”

But, unfortunately for Raniere, he couldn’t run far enough from the law. He was found staying with several women in a luxury gated community in Puerta Vallarta. Authorities took him in custody on U.S. warrant.

The complaint made to the Department of Justice also alleged in “in 2015, Raniere created a secret society within Nxivm called ‘DOS,’ which loosely translated to ‘Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions,’ or ‘The Vow.’ DOS operated with levels of women ‘slaves’ headed by ‘masters.’ Slaves were expected to recruit slaves of their own (thus becoming masters themselves), who in turn owed service not only to their own masters but also to masters above them in the DOS pyramid. Raniere stood alone at the top of the pyramid. Other than the Raniere, all members of DOS were women.”

Authorities and officials have put their foot down and are determined to bring Raniere to his well-deserved end.

“As alleged, Keith Raniere displayed a disgusting abuse of power in his efforts to denigrate and manipulate women he considered his sex slaves,” FBI’s New York Field Office Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney, Jr. said in a statement. “He allegedly participated in horrifying acts of branding and burning them, with the cooperation of other women operating within this unorthodox pyramid scheme. These serious crimes against humanity are not only shocking, but disconcerting to say the least, and we are putting an end to this torture today.”

Amid the stream of accusations, a letter was posted on NXIVM website, in which Raniere said, "The picture being painted in the media is not how I know our community and friends to be, nor how I experience it myself. However, as an organization and as individuals, we felt it was imperative that we hire experts to ensure there is no merit to the allegations."

"Additionally, I feel it is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group," he added. "I firmly support one’s right to freedom of expression, so what the sorority or any other social group chooses to do is not our business so long as there is no abuse. Our experts, a forensic psychiatrist of international repute, psychologists and ex-law enforcement, say members of the sorority are thriving, healthy, happy, better off, and haven’t been coerced. Furthermore, the sorority is proud of what they created and want to share their story. I am confident they will be addressing you very soon."

It is yet to be found out whether Raniere is a "scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author" who has "devoted his life to studying the human psychodynamic and developing new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics," the website claims him to be or the accusations of women are true which would make him a pathetic excuse for a human being.

