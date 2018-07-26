Police Department Reportedly Labeled Its Asian Officers ‘Y’ For Yellow

A Freedom of Information request from the NYCLU uncovered details about how a police department uses derogatory terms to refer to Asian officers.

A New York police department was recently exposed for labeling Asian officers with the letter “Y” for the color yellow.

According to a screenshot of a document obtained by the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), the Nassau County Police Department used single letters to label all members of their staff and personnel.

“B” was used to label all black officers, “H” was used to label all Hispanics, “W” was used to label the white officers, and “Y” was used to label all Asians.

The Nassau Police Department used "Y" for “Yellow” to account for Asian police officers in documents that track demographic data. https://t.co/njdrEVRd1n pic.twitter.com/y3g3Fs6K92 — NYCLU (@NYCLU) July 25, 2018

According to NBC reporters who contacted the department, officers also used the letter “I” for Indian to label Native American personnel. Yet another derogatory term used by the department.

In a statement to NBC, NYCLU’s lead policy counsel, Michael Sisitzky, said that this piece of information proves we should question the way the department sees Asians.

“These derogatory denotations don’t only represent slurs against members of the department, they also raise questions about the way the police department thinks about Asian-Americans and the communities they are sworn to protect,” he said.

After the NYCLU obtained the document, the Long Island department was publicly dragged for the racist labels, prompting Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, the commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department public information office, to respond.

“In this particular situation, this computer program was developed over a quarter century ago and in no way has the use of these letters reflected any bias toward our Asian American or Native American residents,” LeBrun told reporters.

“Asian Americans and Native Americans will be properly identified in the revisions to this IT system,” he then added.

After filing a Freedom of Information Act request for the documents, the NYCLU received more than 15,000 pages of documents. They covered all aspects of the department’s policies regarding personnel, giving civil rights activists a better idea on how New York state police departments conduct themselves. Thanks to this document, activists are now aware of how the department handles use of force, how they carry out stops, and how diversity fares in their ranks. And better yet, they have a detailed report about their findings available online. The report, entitled “Behind The Badge,” went live on Wednesday. LeBrun said the department would look into it and then study what other actions they should take to improve.

As we all know, bigotry is not just a New York police problem. Institutionalized racism impacts other departments in the nation, whether they are targeted at Asians or other minorities.

The discussion around race and policing is long overdue, and hopefully this story helps society ignite it.

