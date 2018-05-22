NYPD Reportedly Arrested A Homeless Woman For Taking A Shopping Cart

“They are arresting a woman on Greene for stealing a shopping cart. Glad all the new NYPD recruits are learning how stupid it is to be in NYPD.”

NYPD is arresting a woman for “possession of a stolen shopping cart.” All the grey shirts are rookie police. Learning about the absolute disgrace that NYPD is. Fuck this.



Cc: @NYCMayorpic.twitter.com/pJZQjX9hig — Nick Encalada-Malinowski (@nwmalinowski) May 22, 2018

It seems the officers at NYPD had too much time on their hands as a video shot by a journalist shows more than 10 cops arresting a homeless woman in Brooklyn.

What was the alleged offense the woman had committed that prompted the group of law enforcement officials to scramble to the scene?

Apparently, she had a shopping cart in her possession that didn’t belong to her.

Journalist Nick Encalada-Malinowski posted a series of tweets of the incident that took place at Greene Avenue in New York City.

According to the Raw Story, NYPD confirmed the department got a call about larceny at Saint James Place where a woman had allegedly taken a shopping cart from a C town grocery store.

The police soon arrived at the scene and found the alleged culprit, later identified as Tiffany Vaughn. She was taken into custody and charged with petit crime.

The 42-year-old woman happened to be homeless, as her address was listed as a women’s homeless shelter.

Recently, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio instructed the city’s police department to stop arresting people who are caught smoking marijuana in public in an attempt to lower arrests for quality-of-life offenses.

However, there appears to be little clemency for people without homes – a crisis for which the mayor and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced widespread criticism, as they failed to address the escalating homelessness situation promptly.

In fact, last year, de Blasio even took the blame for the skyrocketing level of street homelessness in the city.

Malinowski posted more photos of over 10 “rookie” cops, along with the plainclothes, apparently deciding on what to do with the cart retrieved from the woman.

.@cmlauriecumbo what is wrong with your @NYPD88Pct ??? They are arresting a woman on Greene for “stealing a shopping cart.” Glad all the new NYPD recruits are learning how stupid it is to be in NYPD. pic.twitter.com/VkQDlKLiqh — Nick Encalada-Malinowski (@nwmalinowski) May 22, 2018

10 cops including plainclothes still on the scene. Debating like a bunch of assholes about what to do with this “stolen cart.” pic.twitter.com/XCeFGF8ucQ — Nick Encalada-Malinowski (@nwmalinowski) May 22, 2018

The journalist further gave an update on a woman and mocked the NYPD on its “big arrest.”

She was transferred out of a homeless shelter, given NO SUPPORT from the city to move her stuff. Congratulations on the big arrest, knocking her back into instability and losing all of her belongings. — Nick Encalada-Malinowski (@nwmalinowski) May 22, 2018

Moreover, people on social media criticized the department for investing so much on a seemingly petit crime while there are dire situations that needs the authorities’ attention.

TWO patrol units? 4 uniforms and 5 "cadets"? "Practicing" on the poor, the disenfranchised, the vulnerable. Because the labyrinthine world of sh*t just foisted upon her won't affect her because she doesn't have anything better to do but serve time for unpaid fines? — G Gutekunst (@gutekunstlaw) May 22, 2018

Your tweet covered?? the entire US problem! — Elena Vella (@MindsEyeWithME) May 22, 2018

Hey, @sbanypd.



Soon you won't be able to go after black men smoking weed, so you start going after homeless ladies for the crime of Walking With Shopping Cart?



Punks. — Cate! (@CateDelia) May 22, 2018

It hasn’t been revealed as of yet if the woman arrested had any past record of crime as that might have explained the large number of cops on the scene for a mere shopping cart.

