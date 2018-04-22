Man In MAGA Hat Allegedly Pushes Mexican Passenger Onto Subway Tracks

The suspect allegedly hurled racial slurs at the Hispanic victim and accused him of stealing American jobs before pushing him onto the subway tracks.

WANTED: Black male wearing a red hat and red shirt both with the words "Make America Great Again" , blue overalls, a black ¾ jacket, and jewelry around his neck. Wanted for assaulting a male on the 4 train platform in Union Square. Call #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/FliEXrrxNZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 22, 2018

During his presidential campaign— and several times after that— President Donald Trump promised he would “make America great again.”

In fact, the phrase became his official slogan and was sold imprinted onto hats and tee shirts. Another thing that Trump remained consistent at is battering people belonging to different ethnicities. Apparently, Trump’s idea of making America great again was by imposing laws that made it difficult for immigrants; the president’s “Muslim ban” reeked of Islamophobia and xenophobia.

Unfortunately, it seems like the president’s ideals have resonated onto many.

Just recently, a Hispanic man was reportedly attacked and pushed onto subway tracks at the Manhattan’s Union Square subway station in a “hate crime.”

The New York Police Department released a video of the suspect. The man who allegedly attacked the Hispanic victim is a black man sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat and a shirt with the same text. He also reportedly verbally abused the victim using racially derogatory terms.

According to the statement released by the NYPD, the suspect got into a verbal spat with the 24-year-old victim while on board a train. During the argument, the suspect hurled racial slurs at the victim.

The statement said after the victim got off the train, the suspect followed him around the subway station’s platform and “punched him on his head multiple times” before pushing him onto the tracks.

The police also confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after his friend and another passenger guided him off the tracks.

According to the Yahoo News, the police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. The victim is reportedly of Mexican descent. A local news channel claimed the suspect accused the victim of “taking” American jobs – yet another infamous talking point of the Trump administration.

The NYPD has released a video of the suspect in hopes the public would help identifying the wanted man. The footage showed the man standing on the platform of the subway station.

The police department described the suspect as a “male, black, dark complexion, heavy build, wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, a red shirt with the words ‘Make America Great Again’ in white letters, blue dungaree overalls, a black ¾ jacket, and jewelry around his neck.”

The news comes only a few after a Danish tourist was robbed off a “make America Great Again” hat at the same subway station. The description of the suspect in that case does not meet the man in the video footage.

