Occupy Is Back, And It's Taking Over ICE

Protesters associated with Occupy ICE are showing up at ICE facilities across the country.

Sign this morning at 24/7 vigil to occupy ICE office. They are across from building protesting policy of separating children from parents in detention. #ICE #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/0uNNi1jTve — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 18, 2018

The Occupy movement helped the world focus on social inequality. Now, it is coming together again to tell Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) they are no longer needed.

Read More Protesters Stop Van From Deporting Woman Who Came To US 22 Years Ago

This Saturday, groups associated with Occupy ICE in Los Angeles involving documented Americans concerned about the risks immigrants are facing will be holding a protest to rally against President Donald Trump’s family separation policy as well as the Supreme Court decision to uphold the president’s “Muslim ban.”

Recently, the ICE agency building in Greenwich Village in New York was forced to cancel several immigration hearings thanks to a group of 30 people known as the #OccupyICENYC rallying at the door.

ICE officials said the temporary delay was to ensure officers, court members, detainees, and the public were safe.

'Occupy ICE' Protesters Shut Down Manhattan Immigration Hearings https://t.co/pCfL4BzWr9 pic.twitter.com/a2ZYTOV9x7 — Gothamist (@Gothamist) June wn an ICE facility before their camp was dismantled .

Still, activists promised to come back.

Yesterday, we shut down the ICE office with 40 people. Our camp was dismantled; our spirits were not. Today, our camp was rebuilt and the movement continues. Join us tomorrow! #occupyICE #occupyICEdetroit #byanymeansnecessary #bamn #antifascists #antifa #annarborareaantifa pic.twitter.com/QCQLR3pbbE — Occupy ICE Detroit (@ice_occupy) June 27, 2018

As more activists gather across the country, social media users are sharing images from the ground from several U.S. locations.

Last night outside the San Francisco ICE offices… #OccupyICESF pic.twitter.com/7hd2lCWgOh — Occupy ICE (@occupyice) June 22, 2018

#OccupyICEnwdc just got attacked by cops pic.twitter.com/m9p3fma3Pb — Occupy ICE NWDC (@Occupy_NWDC) June 27, 2018

Activists are trying to figure out how to occupy @ICEgov HQ in DC after ICE beat them to shutting down the entrance pic.twitter.com/ZkB5ERuulB — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 27, 2018

Will there be direct action against ICE in Chicago? Yes, if you want it...#OccupyICEchi #OccupyICE pic.twitter.com/TTiGFJ4NOM — #OccupyICEchi (@OccupyICEchi) June 22, 2018

When asked what they want, groups involved in the Occupy ICE effort all say the same thing: Abolish ICE.

After the Saturday rally in Los Angeles, organizers said they hope more people will join their encampments.

"Right now, what we're asking is for people to please consider joining us," LA Against ICE advocacy group’s Xavier Alejandro Cerrilla told reporters.

Cerilla is one of the individuals who started to protest outside the downtown Los Angeles ICE headquarters last week, putting up tents as well in an attempt to send a message to immigration officials. What inspired him was what he saw happening in other cities.

"That transitioned into an encampment following the efforts of Portland and New York City," Cerrilla said

As more people join, Cerrilla said he believes this movement has a chance of forcing ICE to shut down.

"We know how reactionary police can be in dealing with occupations," he added. "That's why growing our numbers is so crucial."

With politicians such as Rep. Mark Pocan working in Washington, D.C., to abolish ICE, and candidates such as Cynthia Nixon publicly calling ICE a terrorist organization, Occupy ICE might have a chance of getting more people to join its cause. And when that happens, ICE runs the risk of losing the battle for relevance, as Americans will surely follow suit, pressuring politicians to bring accountability to the Trump administration.