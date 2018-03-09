This School In Wisconsin Won’t Let Students Talk About White Privilege

White privilege discussions in an Oconomowoc school infuriated white parents and students so much that the school limited any such discussions in future.

A discussion on white privilege reportedly irked the white community in the Oconomowoc Area School District in Wisconsin, United States.

A Martin Luther King Day exercise was conducted in the school where discussions on social privilege drifted off to privileges that particularly benefit white people. This activity required students to fill a form called “privilege aptitude test."

The test mainly illustrated how certain groups enjoy certain advantages whereas others don’t.

The questions in the test mostly focused on damaging racial stereotypes.

For instance, one statement read: "When I go to a store, people believe I am trustworthy and I will not steal something."

Meanwhile, others touched on privileges related to gender, physical abilities and more.

The school, where the students are predominantly white, took offense in such an implication that the students’ skin color is giving them undue advantages.

Read More White Privilege: Rich Student Accused Of Killing Black Man Walks Free

"Our board is fine with discussions about diversity ... but white privilege is a lightning rod for some parents," said Donald Wiemer, the board president who also serves as village manager and chief of police for the Village of Oconomowoc Lake.

"We have poor people in Oconomowoc who are saying they're not privileged ... and people that say, 'Don, we worked our butts off to have what we have,'" Wiemer added.

An inadvertent outcome of the Jan. 15 assembly resulted in Oconomowoc Superintendent Roger Rindo getting directions from board members during a closed-door, executive session to not allow any future activities that revolve around the topic of privileges – except in classrooms where it is related to a specific course and teachers can provide appropriate context.

"Schools are a microcosm of their communities. And we had parents in our community who felt like the concept of privilege went a little far, particularly for some of our younger students. It doesn't mean we can't teach children about diversity with the other 900 ways we can approach it," said Rindo.

However, Oconomowoc parent Amanda Hart didn’t agree with Rindo’s proposition.

Hart, a lesbian mother of three including two biracial foster children, started an online petition, calling on the district to maintain programming like the MLK Day assembly. It has attracted over 1,000 signatures.

"I don't know how you can have a discussion about race without also discussing (privilege) to give our students a complete picture. Even if you don't agree with the concept of white privilege, its part of helping students become critical thinkers," said Hart.

The proclamation issued by the board came prior to the February resignation of Principal Joseph Moylan. He was reportedly pushed out because he allowed the student-led exercise during the assembly on Jan 15.

Oconomowoc is not the first school district or community where discussions on racism and white privilege are equivalent to walking on eggshells.

Read More How The Cliven Bundy Verdict Exemplifies White Privilege

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay