Off-Duty Cop Enters Wrong Apartment, Fatally Shoots Black Man

An off-duty Texas cop entered the wrong home in an apartment building and reportedly killed an African-American man.

The incident occurred at the South Side Flats that were home to both Botham Shem Jean and the police officer.

The cop, whose name has not been released and was described as a “female Caucasian” by the police department, entered Jean’s home after her shift thinking it was hers. When she entered the house she encountered the 26-year-old.

That is when the fatal incident took place. The uniformed cop reportedly opened fire at Jean, however, it remains unclear how and why the cop shot him.

The officer then called 911 and Jean was rushed to hospital. However, he later succumbed to his injures at the hospital.

“This is a very unique situation. We have ceased handling it under our normal protocol as an officer-involved shooting,” said Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall.

Hall added, “Right now there are more questions than we have answers. We understand the concerns of this community, and that is why we are working as vigorously and as meticulously as we can to ensure the integrity of this case.”

The police chief further said the female cop had been placed on an administrative leave and investigators are seeking a warrant for manslaughter charge against her. Details of the officer would be released once charges are filed.

Jean’s family remembered him as a loving brother, son and a hard worker.

"Mainly, I will remember his advice. I would do stupid stuff at times and he would tell me what I needed to hear, even though it might hurt me, even though I might cry. He was real. He was down to earth,” said his brother Brandt Jean.

His mother, Alison, said, “Somebody has to be crazy not to realize that they walked into the wrong apartment. He’s a bachelor. Things are different inside and if you try your key and it doesn’t work, that should make you realize you’re at the wrong apartment. Every door for each apartment is also numbered.”

He was a graduated with a degree in accounting and management information systems from Harding University in 2016. He later joined PricewaterhouseCoopers in Texas after working as an intern.

The professional services and auditing firm also tweeted after Jean’s tragic demise.

“This is a terrible tragedy. Botham Jean was a member of the PwC family in our Dallas office and we are simply heartbroken to hear of his death,” the tweet read.

