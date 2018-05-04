Off Duty Cop Pulls Gun At Man After Mistaking Him For Stealing Candies

“It’s been a month and I still can’t shake it. It was traumatic, the whole incident,” said the man who was mistaken by a cop for stealing candy.

In an incident that could have taken a tragic turn, an off-duty police officer was recorded pointing his gun at a civilian after assuming he was stealing candies – even though the man had actually paid for them.

Jose Arreola was reportedly buying mentos for his wife at an Orange County service station in California. The footage from the March incident showed Arreola asking the cashier for the price of the candies and then paying $1.19 for his purchase.

However, within a second, a man wearing shorts appeared in the video. He stood behind Arreola and pointed his gun at him before telling him to take the mentos out of his pocket and keep it back at the counter.

The 49-year-old, who was naturally shaken by the gun, repeatedly kept telling the man, who introduced himself as a cop that he had paid for the mentos. But the unidentified cop turned deaf ear and asked Arreola to pick up his cash and leave without the candies.

As soon as Arreola moved to exit the gas station, the off-duty police officer cop asked the cashier if he had actually paid for the pack of candies. The cashier’s answer was positive. The cop again asked if the mentos had been paid for and when the cashier answered yes for the second time, the officer apologized to Arreola.

However, the apology was not enough for drawing a gun at an innocent man without any kind of evidence whatsoever.

“It’s been a month and I still can’t shake it,” Arreola said. “It was traumatic, the whole incident. (And) I grew up in Santa Ana. I’ve been shot at before.”

The Buena Park Police is investigating the incident.

"I want you to know that after I watched the video I found it to be disturbing, as I'm sure it was to you," said Buena Park Police Chief Corey S. Sianez."However, because there is an ongoing personnel investigation and potential litigation pending against the city, I am unable to discuss the details of our investigation."

Unarmed men have been killed by cops throughout the country. Not too long ago, a man named Stephon Clark was fatally shot in his own backyard in Sacramento after police officers mistook his cellphone for a firearm.

According to a Washington Post database, around 370 people have been shot dead by police officers in this year.

"It made me mad. At the same time, it scared me because I thought he could shoot me," Arreola added.

