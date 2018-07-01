Officers Asked Latino Man If He Was American Before Beating Him

Two off-duty police officers beat up a Latino bar patron on Tuesday morning, questioning his citizenship and getting upset over him wearing a camouflaged shirt.

This is George Gomez, he was beaten by John Galman & Spencer Sutton, 2 New Orleans Police Officers. The officers asked Gomez if he was a citizen. Gomez, is a U.S. native who was raised in Honduras. Gonez has also served in the National Guard. Both cops have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/PvPBwfFXPQ — Simar (@sahluwal) July 25, 2018

Two rookie police officers in New Orleans, Louisiana, have been arrested after they ruthlessly beat a Latino man Tuesday morning.

John Galman and Spencer Sutton, who graduated from police academy in December, were charged with simple battery this week after beating a man, George Gomez, at a Mid-City neighborhood bar in the early hours Tuesday. The New Orleans Police Department said the officers are currently in the process of being fired, a process that is likely going faster due to their being on a probationary work status.

The incident appears to be a racist hate crime. Gomez said that prior to being beaten, the men berated him inside the bar for wearing a camouflaged shirt. One of the men involved was upset about the fact that Gomez, who speaks English with a Spanish accent, would wear that kind of shirt, and even questioned his status as a citizen.

“He asked me if I was American. I told him yes, and he got mad because he said I was fake,” Gomez told reporters.

The men also asked Gomez if he served in the military. Gomez answered that he did serve with the Louisiana National Guard.

That was apparently not enough for the two men. Gomez quietly left the bar, entered his truck, and began driving away. The two men stepped in front of his vehicle, preventing him from leaving, and they proceeded to beat him.

The injuries were severe enough to land him in the hospital. Gomez was released later on Tuesday, although his injuries from the incident were still evident.

Incidents like these racist attacks serve as further evidence that rhetoric from certain politicians in Washington are fueling a bitter divide of hatred. Hate crimes are on the rise, and the type of prejudice exhibited from the White House, for instance, seems to be the catalyst.

The New Orleans Police Department made the wise and correct move in removing these two officers from their ranks. More should be done in the future to prevent these types of individuals, who hold prejudiced views on minorities, from attaining a position in the department. But at least for now, the response to this crime was swift and just.