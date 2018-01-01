Officials Arrest Border Patrol Agent For Distributing Child Porn

Another Border Patrol agent accused of possessing child pornography material has been arrested. The accused was reportedly distributing the material.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been arrested after child pornography charges were brought against him by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

According to officials, the man distributed child pornography material through his iPhone and iPod.

Keith E. Hook, 54, reportedly used Kik Messenger and iPod to distribute dozens of images and videos. For this crime, he could face between five to 20 years in jail as well as be forced to pay a fine of up to $250,000.

If convicted, he will have to register as a sex offender once he’s out of jail.

This case is one of many under investigation as part of the Project Safe Childhood launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2006.

Investigators found that Hook had 34 image files and two videos depicting child sex. But he is far from the only Border Patrol agent to be caught with child pornography material. And what’s perhaps most disturbing is to think that some of these agents are hired to work at shelters for children.

That’s the case of former Border Patrol agent Ernesto Padron, who after resigning his border patrol job following child pornography charges, began working at a facility helping detained immigrant children.

He resigned from the Border Patrol in 2010 when an FBI sting connected him to the pornographic material. Yet years after officials failed to convict him over an issue with the statute of limitations, Southwest Key's Casa Padre shelter for kids hired the man. Once the shelter learned about the child pornography charges, they suspended and later fired him.

Another agent, Supervisory Border Patrol agent Jason Christopher Davis, 45, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for reportedly sexually exploiting a child.

These horrific cases remind us of how easy it is for officials handling vulnerable children to abuse their position and their power. The fact that so many of these officers were found guilty of abuse or pornography proves that the federal government must do more to protect these children.