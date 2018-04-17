‘Oh, For Fox Sake!’: New York Daily News Cover Lampoons Sean Hannity

Last week, the New York Daily News published a cover featuring an unflattering image of President Donald Trump along with the headline "Pee Brain!"

The New York Daily News blasted Fox News host Sean Hannity on its Tuesday cover.

A day after reports revealed that Hannity was the third “mystery” client of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, the Daily News printed an image of Hannity with the accompanying text reading, “Oh, For Fox Sake!”

The paper often prints bombastic, sensational covers that lampoon national figures after embarrassing or revelatory stories break. Nobody is immune from the outlet’s sardonic and biting criticism of political and cultural figures, and the Hannity headline, once again, demonstrated the publication's no-holds-barred approach to tabloid reporting.

Reminder: Sean Hannity has been a major asset to the Kremlin's information war against the FBI, DOJ, and Mueller https://t.co/3pyaaf48n9 pic.twitter.com/grYWrABWiV — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 17, 2018

Last week, the Daily News published a cover featuring an unflattering image of Trump, along with the headline “Pee Brain!” following former FBI Director James Comey’s discussion of how Trump brought up the infamous “pee tape.”

Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter. I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

And during the Republican primaries, the Daily News published a cover of Ted Cruz that read “Take The F U Train, Ted!”

Many Twitter users took to social media to applaud Tuesday’s cover. The comedic Daily News headline was complemented by a range of more analytic reporting.

Tuesday's front cover of the New York Daily News



Oh, for Fox sake! pic.twitter.com/4cv3cWxgEH — StrictlyCovfefè ?? (@christoq) April 17, 2018

Hannity said on his program that “I never retained his services, I never received an invoice, I never paid Michael Cohen for legal fees. I did have occasional brief conversations with Michael Cohen — he’s a great attorney — about legal questions I had, or I was looking for input and perspective.”

Hannity claimed his questions revolved around real estate matters.

“But what we can say for certain is, if he respects his sizable audience, he should have disclosed this relationship to them,” a Daily News writer, who said she “knows and likes” Hannity, wrote.

Hannity has frequently criticized special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and decried the raid of Cohen’s office.

While the exact nature of Hannity’s relationship with Cohen has not yet been revealed, the Daily News take has delighted many Twitter users. But as the latest revelation proves, Hannity’s approach to coverage of the investigation has been far from unbiased.