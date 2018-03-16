Ohio Firefighter Canned For Posting Racist Facebook Meme

A firefighter in Springfield, Ohio, shared a racist Facebook post that used a racial slur to mock African-Americans and McDonald's workers.

Fireman Gets Booted From Job After Posting Incredibly Racist Meme On Facebook https://t.co/o3Xj9vGEtv #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/vqVD48H14Z — #FireproofMueller #FBR (@MuellerFired) March 16, 2018

The Springfield Fire/Rescue division promptly fired 39-year-old Bradley Baugh after it was reported that he had shared a racist Facebook post, according to the Springfield News-Sun.

Baugh, who lost his job on March 9, had only been with the fire department for a few weeks.

The department said the firing was directly connected to the racist post.

“We need public support and public trust to do our job,” Chief Brian Miller said. “When we have somebody who interferes with those things and interrupts our mission and our ability to effectively conduct business, we have to act.”

The fire department declined to describe the post, but the Dayton Daily News obtained a screen shot of it through a public records request. The post reportedly uses the N-word and says they “dropout of school & get a job at McDonald’s talking bout ‘On My Grind’ Yeah, okay, GRIND me up a Oreo Mcflurry with yo dumb*ss."

The Springfield News-Sun spoke to NAACP Springfield President Denise Williams, who said she agrees with the way the firing was conducted.

"I agree with everything Miller did with regards to this situation," she said.

Williams went on to say that racism won't be tolerated in Springfield.

“This is not what the city is about,” she said. “We are putting an end to it, and I commend the chief. The fact that he won’t tolerate this type of stuff, he should be commended. This city is not having it.”

Let Baugh's ordeal serve as a lesson to everyone that racism, whether intended as a joke or not, is absolutely not funny and, ultimately, comes back to bite you in the rear end every time.

Banner image credit: Pixabay, Ajale