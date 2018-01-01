Woman Suspended For Not Paying Child Support Doesn't Have Children

“If there's no child, there's no father, you don't have a social, DNA or anything matching me to a child to pay child support,” said the woman.

A woman in Columbus, Ohio, reportedly had her license suspended for not paying child support.

The problem is that she has no kids.

Earlier this year in July, Nekia Jones said she received a traffic ticket for not wearing a seat belt. However, when she went to the court to pay the fine for the violation, Jones was shocked to discover that she had been charged with failure to pay child support.

Since then, Jones has been going to the court back and forth. In all, she claimed she has been to the court thrice and no one is willing to listen to her factual answer.

According to the court, the matter has to be resolved by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. On the other hand, the BMW told her this was an issue that has to be dealt with in the courts.

"They're pointing fingers at each other, but no one wants to take the blame for what's going on. Someone needs to be accountable," said Jones.

Jones never had any kids, neither has she ever been pregnant.

The young woman now has to rely on car-sharing apps like Lyft or Uber and her family friends to get around the city, which is very inconvenient for the woman who drove everywhere all by herself in the past.

“I'm requesting days off work, I don't have my license so I'm using Lyft, Uber and family to get to where I need to be,” she said.

“Why am I going through this? Why is this going on?” Jones said in an interview.

“If there's no child, there's no father, you don't have a social, DNA or anything matching me to a child to pay child support,” she continued. “I went to the bailiff to actually check in she told me that I was being charged with driving under suspension, failure to pay child support from the state of Ohio.”

Meanwhile, the administrators said that violation code Jones is charged with is under the category for failure to pay child support, but these charges also indicate a number of other violations as well.

It has already been three months since her license was suspended, and Jones has no idea for much longer she would have to endure this terrible inconvenience.

