Oklahoma Student Allegedly Turned A School Skit Into A Racist Meme

“I’m so sick of this racism s*** and disgusted that it’s 2018 and we still let our children call other children ‘n***ers.’”

A teen at Chandler High School in Chandler, Oklahoma, participated in a comedy skit that turned into a racist joke thanks to a fellow student.

An African-American student donned a black and white striped prison uniform to perform in his school when one of his fellow students took a photo and sent it to classmates on Snapchat.

“N***er for auction in Chandler Oklahoma, starting bid $50,” the caption read. The post also included a photo of Confederate flag — a symbol some argue is about slavery and oppression while others believe is entirely about Southern heritage and pride.

Predictably, such derogatory remarks raised concerns amongst the teen’s family with his sister, Ashley Dawn Warner, calling the behavior “absolutely unacceptable.”

“My blood is absolutely boiling. This is my little brother pictured in this screenshot,” Warner wrote on Facebook. “This is from another students Snapchat. My brother is dressed up for Positive Peers as they are putting on a production for the school called Teen Forum.”

She also explained why her brother was dressed up like an inmate.

Positive Peers is a program that mentors students to maintain a healthy relationship with peers.

According to Warner, every student in her family was bullied in Chandler, Oklahoma schools.

“I know bullying happens, I was bullied all throughout school, but it seems to happen a lot more in Chandler Schools then it should,” she said. “I’m not sure if this is a result of piss poor parenting or if the school needs to do something regarding bullying or both; but this kinda crap isn’t acceptable. I’m so sick of this racism s*** and disgusted that it’s 2018 and we still let our children call other children ‘n***ers.’ Absolutely unacceptable.”

School officials took notice of the incident and issued a statement along with an apology to the teen’s family.

“This behavior is not repetitive of Chandler Public Schools, its staff members or its students. The District has no tolerance for hateful depictions and captions regarding any student and has and will continue to address this unacceptable, despicable behavior whenever it occurs. In addition, districts officials will lean in with an even greater emphasis on educating students regarding no tolerance for actions or words that threaten, harass or bully others because of color.”

Moreover, the district also assured the victim’s family they will work with them and “stand against speech that hurts belittles other individuals.”

According to officials, the student responsible for the shameful behavior was suspended for his actions.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Pixabay