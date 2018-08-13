Turns Out, Ivanka Trump Was Not A Huge Fan Of SNL’s ‘Complicit’ Ad

“We’d all been subject to SNL attacks… We’d all been hit, many of us in that same week’s show. But Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed.”

Remember the time Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson appeared as Ivanka Trump in a brutal “Saturday Night Live” spoof ad?

The viral mock ad showed Johansson, playing the role of the first daughter, unveiling her newest fragrance called “Complicit.”

“She’s loyal, devoted, but probably should have bounced after that whole 'Access Hollywood' bus thing,” the narrator said in the video. “'Complicit,’ the fragrance for the woman who can stop all this, but won’t. Also available in a cologne for Jared [Kushner].”

According to former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman’s new tell-all book “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House,” Trump was not a huge fan of the clip.

In fact, she reportedly hated it.

“At the senior staff meeting, Ivanka couldn’t stop bemoaning it, how offensive it was, how ridiculous it was,” the former reality TV star wrote in her recently released memoir. “We’d all been subject to SNL attacks … We’d all been hit, many of us in that same week’s show. But Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed.”

Then, President Donald Trump’s close friend-turned-nemesis also took a shot at her former boss.

“Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke,” Manigault Newman added.

For those who might not remember, Trump has previously talked about the SNL clip.

“If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit,” she told CBS News at the time. “I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

Manigault Newman has been making headlines both for gossipy anecdotes in her new book and the fact she recorded several people close to the president while working in the White House – a revelation that raised concerns about security in the executive mansion.

According to the Politico, along with recording Chief of Staff John Kelly, Trump aides and president’s daughter-in-law Lara Bush, Manigault Newman also secretly recorded private phone conversations with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Read More Why Trump Using An NDA To Keep Omarosa Quiet Is A Bad Idea

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Leah Millis