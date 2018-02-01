Omarosa: Life At Trump's White House Was Like Working On A Plantation

“He's up in his underwear or something at four in the morning. Who's gonna monitor that? The bad tweets happen between four and six in the morning.”

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman continued to share details of her short tenure in President Donald Trump’s White House, which she left in December, as she vied for a final spot on "Celebrity Big Brother."

The former reality television star-turned-political aide to Trump served as assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. She appeared twice on "The Apprentice" before assuming the government position.

On the latest episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” she said she has been “freed off a plantation” when spoke about leaving the Trump administration.

“I'm emancipated. I feel like I just got freed off a plantation. Hallelujah. Thank you, Jesus,” she said in a clip that was filmed on her sixth day in the house.

A fellow houseguest, actress Shannon Elizabeth, asked Manugaul- Newman why she left in January and this is what she had to say, “I was literally the only African-American woman in the senior staff.”

She mentioned the horrors she had to go through just because she the only woman of color on the staff.

“I'm going to meetings with people who are ignoring me, or because I was black, people wouldn't even talk to me. And it wasn't just the black thing — it was the woman thing,” she said.

She also teased about writing a tell-all about all the things she knows of the Trump administration, because she wants her side of the story to be heard.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she said in one clip. “He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire.” She goes on to say that writing a tell-all will probably result in a court battle against Trump. “I have to tell my truth,” she continues.

“I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long, and I’m now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f***ed up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.”

She also mentioned Trump’s infamous Twitter habits. The 44-year-old said the White House had designated representatives to handle social media, but they were useless because Trump used to tweet himself early in the morning.

“He's up in his underwear or something at four in the morning. Who's gonna monitor that? The bad tweets happen between four and six in the morning," she said. "Ain't nobody up there but Melania (Trump). She walks around like this, 'He can do whatever he wants.' She ain't saying nothing.”

