Omarosa Releases New Tape, Claims Lara Trump Offered Her ‘Hush Money’

“I saw this as an attempt to buy my silence, to censor me and to pay me off,” Manigault Newman said after she released a recording of Lara Trump offering her a $15,000 a month job.

LISTEN: Omarosa's secret recording of a call she had with Lara Trump in which they discuss Omarosa's potential salary if she came to work for the Trump campaign.



At one point, Trump cautions her that she would have to remain "positive" about Donald Trump if she takes the job. pic.twitter.com/NdMNxfMLvK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2018

Omarosa Manigault Newman reportedly has a plethora of tapes she surreptitiously recorded during her time as an aide to President Donald Trump at the White House.

And now she is claiming, the Trump re-election campaign offered her “hush money” to “buy her silence” and she has tapes to prove it.

Manigault Newman recently released a recording of a call she had with Trump’s daughter-in-law and campaign advisor, Lara Trump.

In the call, which was played on MSNBC, Lara offered the former Trump aide a job that would pay her a hefty amount of money: $180,000 a year, which is more than what she made at the White House.

Manigault Newman is currently on a promotional tour for her book “UNHINGED,” which details her time as a Trump administration official.

The conservation starts with Lara acknowledging the former Trump aide might have “some things [...] in the back pocket to pull out.”

She then says, on the job, Manigault Newman would have to talk only “positive” things about Trump.

“Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, we can’t have — we’ve got to —” she said before adding, “Everything, everybody positive, right?”

The former White House aide said she believed the present knew about the arrangement Lara tired to make with her.

“I saw this as an attempt to buy my silence, to censor me and to pay me off,” Manigault Newman said.

Promising to pay $15,000 a month for the job, Lara couldn’t really define “the Apprentice” star’s role for which she was being paid.

“Sometimes, you know, come to New York for occasional meetings. But I would love if you could, you know, occasionally go do speaking engagements, and that sort of thing for us,” Lara said. “I think you’d be awesome doing that.”

Manigault Newman also claimed similar offers were made to other employees in an attempt to have them sign non-disclosure agreements.

“They were not offering me a real job,” she said at the time. “They didn’t really care if I showed up.”

According to an ABC report, Trump campaign indeed paid several former aides $15,000 a month, adding weight to Manigault Newman’s allegations, however, it is not confirmed of these payments had anything to do with NDAs.

Lara fired back soon after the recording was made public, claiming she considered “The Apprentice” star her friend and was genuinely concerned for her when she offered her the Trump campaign job.

She said she felt “shocked” and “saddened” by the recording.

Lara also suggested in her statement that the offer was redacted once the Trump family became aware of Manigault Newman’s “gross violations of ethics and integrity.”

INBOX: Statement by Lara Trump on Omarosa’s “Unhinged” pic.twitter.com/WlD0dDQqMp — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 16, 2018

“I hope it’s all worth it for you, Omarosa, because some things you just can’t put a price on,” Lara wrote.

After Manigault Newman released a secret recording White House chief of staff John Kelly firing her, she then released an audio of phone call with Trump on “Today” show, which she claimed she received after Kelly fired her. The POTUS was seemingly unaware “The Apprentice” star was asked to leave.

#Breaking: @OMAROSA provides @NBCNews with this exclusive excerpt of a recording of a phone call that she says she received from President Trump the day after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. pic.twitter.com/OJe47RdcDC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2018

Once a staunch Trump supporter, Manigault Newman’s stance has drastically changed ever since her departure from the White House. She recently claimed Trump had used racial slurs and was caught on tape using the n-word.

Trump slammed his former confidant, calling her a “lowlife” and a “dog” in a highly controversial tweet.

