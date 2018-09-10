Omarosa Tapes: Trump Jokes When Talking About Terrorists In Niger

Manigault Newman said the tape showed how “unhinged” the president is, as he joked about the situation that accounted for U.S. soldier’s life.

President Donald Trump has been having a tough few weeks, with a new book out portraying the “nervous breakdown” of his White House by veteran journalist Bob Woodward and the anonymous New York Times op-ed which talks of an “internal resistance” by senior Trump officials.

And his days are about to become much more worrisome, as former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released two brand new tapes, which she recorded during her days in the White House.

One of the two newly released tapes was played on MSNBC, where Manigault Newman alleged the president was talking to his entire communication team as he made light of the altercation which resulted in the death of four American soldiers, during an Oct 2017 ambush in Niger.

Manigault Newman said the tape shows how “unhinged” the president is, as he jokes about the situation that accounted for U.S. soldier’s life.

Trump can be heard in the audio, saying these terrorist make way into Africa from the Middle East, “to try and, you know, cause problems there.”

He then talks about hoe rough the American soldiers are with the terrorists and jokes it wasn’t a good time to be one.

“So it’s a rough, uh, business,” he said, then, to laughter, he added, “I wouldn’t, I don’t think I’d want to be a terrorist right now. [laughter] It’s not a good life, but it’s, uh, the only thing that — what else is there?”

Manigault Newman asserted trying to make light of a situation at the death of your own soldiers and allies is not a laughing matter.

“They were laughing because he’s, like, making light of the situation, he’s saying, ‘Well, I wouldn’t want to be a terrorist,’” she said, “But it’s not a laughing matter. We lost four American soldiers and four of our allies, the Nigerien troops that we were fighting alongside.”

The former White House aide added the joke was even more offensive of one remembers how Trump treated the widow of one of the four fallen soldiers, Sgt. La David Johnson.

After the soldier’s death, his widow, Myeshia Johnson, received a call from the president, who said “he knew what he signed up for,” in rather condescending tone.

Johnson said the conversation “made me cry cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn’t remember my husband’s name.” She also said the only way that Trump recollected the name of her husband was because it was in front of him. “He told me he had my husband’s report in front of him and that’s when he actually said La David,” Johnson said.

"[I]t made me cry even worse," she said of the phone call.

Johnson’s was one of the four fatalities among U.S. soldiers, who fought alongside Nigerian forces when they were reportedly attacked by about 200 heavily armed militants on Oct. 4, 2017, in the village of Tongo Tongo.

The tape suddenly cuts just as Trump begins to talk about Hillary Clinton and the Russian collusion.

That part of the tape was released by Manigault Newman on ABC’s The View.

The former Trump-confidant appeared on the show, lamenting being “complicit “ in the “robbing” of Clinton in the 2016 presidential elections.

She said Trump had a habit of crashing staff meeting when he got bored, to brag about false assertions that he would later force his communication team to peddle out to the American public.

"When Donald Trump got bored, which was very often because his attention span was very short, he would sometimes try to figure out what meetings were taking place in the White House and he would crash those meetings," Manigault Newman said. "This was a meeting with the entire communications staff and the press shop. We were meeting to talk about tax reform or his trip to North Korea."

"He came into the meeting, he sat down, and he starts rambling from topic to topic, none of it makes sense," she said. "And this is in October of last year, so this is … twelve months after the election, and he’s still talking about Hillary Clinton."

In this particular tape, Trump can be heard alleging that the real story is “Hillary and collusion," a stance he has repeated several times on public forums.

He also said that the Clinton campaign paid $9 million for a certain “phony report.” The tape also features White House press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who tries to contradict the president claiming the money sum is $6 million, only to be cut off.

"The reason a law firm is because this way you don’t have to give any papers," he added, talking of the money allegedly paid through a law firm. "But they found out, it’s definitely illegal and it’s illegal from a campaign standpoint, from a campaign financing standpoint."

"So the whole Russia thing, I think, seems to have turned around. What do you think, Sarah?" he then asked.

And this time, she complied, “absolutely.”

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg then asked Manigault Newman if the administration officials lied to the American public “knowingly.”

“Absolutely," Manigault Newman replied. "We would have to go out as the comms team and repeat verbatim what you just heard."

As a guest on "The View," Manigault Newman expressed regret over what she had been a part of as Trump’s team, she said she was a “in a toxic relationship” with Trump and it was something she would regret for the rest of her life.

