Omarosa: Trump Wants To ‘Start A Race War’ In America

“He’s a performer. He wants to use people as props… I believe that he wants to start a race war in this country,” said Newman Manigault.

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman unleashed a rant against her former boss, President Donald Trump, on Sunday, accusing him of starting “a race war.”

Speaking with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation,” Manigault-Newman said Trump’s campaign claim that he would promote diversity was just a ruse to get vote from people of color in the United States.

“He was disingenuous about his commitment to diversity. He could care less if African-American civil rights leaders, anyone came to the table, because he had his agenda and that agenda did not include advancing and uniting the African-American community or even putting any policies in place that he promised during the campaign,” she said. “He’s a performer. He wants to use people as props.”

When questioned whether she believed Trump is a racist, Manigault Newman answered with a prompt, “Yes, Donald Trump is.”

“I believe that he wants to start a race war in this country,” she added and the rest of her conversation proved why she thinks so.

The ex-White House aide said there was an extremely limited number of African-Americans working in the Trump administration, after Sharpton asked her about the president’s “lily-white inner circle.”

“And it’s much worse than people realize,” Manigault-Newman replied. “There are 30 special assistants to the president right now. There are none representing the African-American community.”

She also said people of color were not given a chance to enter the White House — which seemed to have literally become such, inside and out — and were “rejected over and over.”

The “Apprentice” alumni also said the president was not the least bit concerned about the issues surrounding African-Americans.

“And I will tell you that they haven’t even made an attempt to replace anyone at [the Office of Public Liaison] to do African-American outreach, they just kind of detailed a guy over for just three months, I think to do a little window dressing,” Manigault-Newman said, speaking of the unfulfilled position left open by her December 2017 firing.

“But there is really no real commitment to diversity in the White House and he’s unapologetic about it because he’s completely contradicted the commitment he made when he did that campaign of ‘What do you have to lose?’” she added.

She also touched upon the topic that Trump referred to her as a “dog” in one of his incendiary tweets.

“When he called me ‘that dog,’ I thought it was clear evidence that he has absolutely no respect for the presidency. It was such a vulgar slur. And can you just imagine if he would say that publicly, what is he saying about me and other African-Americans privately?” she asked.

Manigault-Newman also said the Trump administration was attempting to take apart each and every accomplishment of former President Barack Obama.

“During boardroom outtakes, Donald talked about Obama often. He hated him. He never explained why, but now I believe it was because Obama was black,” she also claimed in another interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

“Donald Trump is not equipped to serve in the role that he is in,” she concluded. “I would say that he’s unfit to serve as the president of the United States. He has completely taken the presidency to the gutter.”

Manigault-Newman is currently marketing her new book “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House” about her time in the White House and has shocked the Trump administration by saying she has a treasure trove of recording with her conversations with Trump and other senior White House officials.

She rose to fame after she starred in the first season of Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice” in 2004. Since then, she had held a friendship with Trump. But it seems, after her firing the 15-year-old camaraderie has come to an end.

