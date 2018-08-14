Here Are The 10 Most Outrageous Details From Omarosa’s Trump Tell-All

“While flipping through the folder, he came to the picture of Tubman, the woman who personally brought more than three hundred slaves to freedom, risking her own life every time, and said to me, ‘You want to put that face on the twenty-dollar bill?’”

Former White House aide and President Donald Trump’s friend-turned-nemesis, Omarosa Manigault Newman, has recently been causing quite an uproar with her revelations about her time at the White House in a bid to promote her new memoir, “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.”

Apart from exposing the commander-in-chief’s alleged behavior behind the closed doors, the former “Apprentice” star also raised a lot of security concerns after claiming she used to record everyday conversations in the executive mansion in order to protect herself.

Manigault Newman went on to prove herself by releasing the audio tape of Chief Of Staff John Kelly firing her in the White House Situation Room – a high-tech conference room mostly used by the presidents to discuss topics of national security and conduct other sensitive business.

The excerpts from her Trump tell-all already painted the picture of a chaotic White House, must to the chagrin of the POTUS who went on a Twitter tirade, calling his former adviser a “dog.”

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

The White House also said the book was filled with misinformation and had no credibility, despite Manigault Newman’s claim that “anything that you see in this book, particularly that’s in quotes, can be [corroborated]. It’s verified and well-documented.”

Here are some of the most bizarre details from “Unhinged” that you need to know:

1. Trump Said Boy Scouts Need To “Man Up”

After the Boy Scouts distanced itself from Trump following his highly politicized speech at the Boy Scouts of America 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, where he forgot all about paying tribute to the value of scouting and instead made his speech all about himself and his make-believe problems, the president reportedly slammed the organization for the backlash.

According to Manigault Newman, the president said the Boy Scouts need to “man up” and “grow some hair on their chests.”

2. Trump Called Betsy DeVos “Ditzy DeVos”

The memoir claimed Trump has a very unflattering nickname for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Manigault Newman recounted an event she attended at Bethune-Cookman University, where DeVos was booed by the audience during her speech.

“Once I returned and told DJT about what happened, he shook his head in disgust,” wrote the author. “He said, ‘She is Ditzy DeVos, what do you expect? In a very short period of time, I will get rid of her. Believe me, believe me.’ She is still serving and destroying the education system in this country.”

3. Trump Used Racial Slurs

POTUS says former White House staffer @Omarosa lied when she called him a racist who has said the N-word on tape. But a new recording, obtained by @CBSNews overnight, seems to back up Omarosa's story that several Trump advisers discussed an alleged tape during the 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/tV3R6P2TvE — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 14, 2018

During her recent appearance on MSNBC, the former reality TV star claimed there was evidence that Trump used the n-word several times during the filming of “The Apprentice.”

Although the president denied existence of such tapes, claiming he didn’t have “that word” in his vocabulary, Manigault Newman released a recording of alleged Trump aides discussing what to do if a tape of the president using a racial slur surfaced.

It is important to mention White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said she couldn’t guarantee if such a tape didn’t exist.

Moreover, according to the tell-all book, Trump also used racial slurs to describe Asian Americans, Native Americans and Muslims.

“During a campaign speech, he referred to Asians as ‘yellows’ and Native Americans as ‘reds,’” Manigault Newman claimed. “He’d compared the Koran to Mein Kampf and said that Congressman Keith Ellison, a Muslim, should not be permitted to serve his country.”

4. Trump Encouraged Gene Simmons To Objectify Ivanka

The commander-in-chief has a well-documented history of making sexist and misogynistic comments.

The self-confessed groper has also been accused of making inappropriate comments about his eldest daughter (and favorite child) Ivanka Trump, who also serves as a senior adviser at the White House.

In her book, Manigault Newsman recalled a rather disturbing incident that took place on the set of “Celebrity Apprentice” between Trump and Gene Simmons of the band KISS.

“During one long break, Gene and Donald engaged in language so profane, it would have raised eyebrows in prison,” she wrote. “Donald asked Gene, ‘What do you think of Ivanka? How’s she doing?’ What followed was a vile exchange, right in front of Ivanka, with Gene Simmons talking about her in a room full of people. While leering openly at her breasts, he said, ‘She’s a very, very sexy, desirable young woman who I’m looking forward to getting to know much better if you know what I mean, with all due respect.’ Her father egged him on. Ivanka groaned dismissively and tried to get them to change subjects.”

5. Trump Implied Harriet Tubman Was Ugly

Now, the real estate mogul-turned-politician is known for his racist rhetoric and offensive remarks targeting the African-American community. But, this particular anecdote about Trump and the $20 bill is drawing widespread attention.

According to Manigault Newman, before she was fired abruptly from the White House, she wrote a memo asking Trump to consider replacing Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the bill – and this how he reacted:

“While flipping through the folder, he came to the picture of Tubman, the woman who personally brought more than three hundred slaves to freedom, risking her own life every time, and said to me, ‘You want to put that face on the twenty-dollar bill?’”

6. Trump Ate A Top-Secret Note From Michael Cohen

Manigault Newman alleged she once saw Trump, who reportedly has a habit of tearing up documents once he’s done with them, eat a note during a meeting with his former lawyer Michael Cohen, in order to keep it from getting out.

“I guess they didn’t know that he would pocket sensitive notes or that once, after a meeting in the Oval with Michael Cohen, I saw him put a note in his mouth,” she wrote. “Since Trump was ever the germaphobe, I was shocked he appeared to be chewing and swallowing the paper. It must have been something very, very sensitive.”

7. Trump Thought Jared Kushner Was Gay

In case you need another affirmation of how much Trump likes his son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, here’s a tidbit from “Unhinged”:

“When he and Ivanka first started dating, I asked Donald what he thought of Jared. ‘He seems a little ‘sweet' to me,’ he said, using his phrasing for ‘gay.’”

8. Trump Sleeps Next To A Tanning Bed

In her book, Manigault Newman confirmed what everyone already knew: Trump loves his tanning bed.

According to the former White House aide, Trump used his tanning bed every morning and even fired an usher named Angella Reid, who was the first woman and second African-American person to hold the position, for mishandling the equipment.

“I’d heard he was unhappy with her efforts to procure the bed, to bring it into the East Wing securely, to find a discreet place for it, and to set it up properly,” she said. “Also, apparently, Reid just hated him and didn’t hide her feelings about it.”

The former “Apprentice” contestant also cracked a joke about the tanning bed being only company that Trump gets.

“Now imagine the president, in his room in the residence, with only his tanning bed for company (Melania sleeps in her own room down the hall),” the book read.

9. Trump May Have Had An Affair With His Spiritual Adviser

Trump has not only been accused of having extra-marital affairs with an adult movie actress and a former Playboy model, he is also facing over a dozen sexual misconduct and harassment charges.

Disturbingly, according to the memoir, Trump may have also had an affair with televangelist Paula White. Manigault Newman wrote she was told White and Trump enjoyed a “special relationship.”

“I was not sure what to make of this,” she explained. “I had certainly never heard of anything that made me wonder about the nature of their relationship before (or since). But I could not stop myself from contemplating whether her position as spiritual advisor had ever been missionary.”

10. Trump Stopped Omarosa From Suing The National Enquirer

In 2011, when Manigault Newman was reportedly thinking about suing National Enquirer, the publication which played a huge part in stopping former Playboy model Karen McDougal from going public with her Trump-affair story, the president allegedly stopped her from doing so.

“As a personal favor to [National Enquirer CEO David] Pecker, Donald agreed to call me and talk me out of the lawsuit, but I was so angry they’d portrayed me as someone who’d seek publicity over my dead brother’s body that I was reluctant to drop it,” she wrote. “Donald went back to Pecker and negotiated a deal for me. In exchange for a settlement with American Media, Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, they would give me the high-profile job and title of West Coast Editor.”

There were also some other “juicy” anecdotes. For instance, Manigault Newman wrote first lady Melania Trump is trying to “punish” her husband with her fashion choices, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was allegedly so unqualified for the job she wasn’t even aware of basic terminologies and that former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci literally cried when he was fired from his position.

