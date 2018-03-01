One Of America’s Oldest Gun Brands Filed For Bankruptcy

Guns made by Remington Outdoor Co. were used in the massacres at Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas, which were some of the nation's deadliest school shootings.

Remington Outdoor Co., one of the country’s oldest gun makers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

The company was established when only 19 states comprised the union. Buried under $950 million in debt and experiencing decreased gun sales after Trump took over the White House, the company announced its debt restructuring plan last month. Under the deal, $700 million of the total debt would be negated.

Court hearings regarding the filing will begin Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, with the company attempting to solidify its plans by May 3.

Remington’s headquarters are in Madison, North Carolina, and its seven factories across the country employ at least 2,700 people. The company has not announced what will happen to its workers during the reorganization process, but the company said it will continue to operate while working out the details of its bankruptcy filing.

The company, which calls itself “America’s Oldest Gunmaker,” also owns Bushmaster Firearms and DPMS/Panther Arms. Firearms manufactured by Remington Outdoor Co. have been used during multiple mass shootings. Adam Lanza used the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, as did Nikolas Cruz, the Stoneman Douglas High School gunman. And the Navy Yard shooter in 2013 used a Remington shotgun.

Remington’s bankruptcy filing highlights the negative impact of a pro-gun president for gun manufacturers. The National Rifle Association pushed the idea that President Barack Obama would damage gun freedoms, helping boost sales for gun makers.

But with a pro-gun president, gun rights advocates don’t feel the same urgency to stockpile weapons, as they remain confident they will be able to purchase them in the future. Trump’s policies might benefit the gun owners, but they seem to be hurting the manufacturers. While this makes sense, it also appears a bit ironic for those whose income depends on selling guns and draws attention to the efficacy of fear as a mechanism to boost gun sales.