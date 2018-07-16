Only Around One-Third Of Voters Believe Trump Deserves To Be Reelected

“Donald Trump carried or came very close to carrying these three states in 2016. But it's a very different picture for this fall's elections.”

President Donald Trump has been embroiled in controversies ever since he assumed office. Just months into the presidency, his approval ratings were so poor that they made history.

Now, more than a year after taking office, the situation hasn’t changed much for the commander-in-chief.

According to new NBC News/Marist polls, the president’s approval ratings in three key Midwestern states are slipping down. Moreover, around one-third of the people surveyed voted that they think he should be elected for a second term in 2020.

The poll showed Trump’s approval ratings sagging in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. All three states were crucial for him in his 2016 U.S. presidential election victory.

Furthermore, polls showed only one-third of the voters want to give Trump a second chance and want to reelect him in 2020.

62 percent of voters in Michigan said they will not vote for Trump in the next presidential election. So was the case in Minnesota where 60 percent of respondents said they will choose another candidate over Trump.

In Wisconsin, the picture was no different where 63 percent of the voters said they will not support Trump in the next presidential race.

The president won by 11,000 votes in Michigan and by 23,000 votes in Wisconsin. Although Trump lost in Minnesota, it was by a narrow margin of only 1.5 percent.

Considering the number of votes Trump bagged from these states, his dismal approval ratings in the states comes as a surprise. In Michigan, only 36 percent of people surveyed approved of Trump whereas 54 percent of the voters disapproved.

Similarly, his approval ratings in Wisconsin stood at only 36 percent and 52 percent of the people said they disapproved of him. Such was the picture in Minnesota where only 38 percent of the voters gave him a thumbs up and 51 percent disapproved.

Moreover, the poll also showed that the Democratic Party was a congressional preference in these states.

“Donald Trump carried or came very close to carrying these three states in 2016. But it's a very different picture for this fall's elections,” says Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.

Things seem to be worsening for the Republican Party as a latest Quinnipiac University poll also suggested Democrats 51 – 39 percent lead in hypothetical races for the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the poll, 51 percent of the voters said they would vote for a Democratic candidate than a Republican one.

However, when asked if Trump should be impeached incase the Democratic party wins control of the House of Representatives, 55 percent of the voters said they don’t want him to be impeached.

