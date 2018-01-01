WATCH: Orangutan Desperately Fights Bulldozer Destroying Its Home

“This desperate orangutan is frantically seeking refuge from the destructive power of the bulldozer; a machine that has already decimated everything else around him.”

With humans rampantly destroying the tropical forests of Southeast Asia to fulfil their insatiable need for material gains, it appears animals have taken to safeguard their habitats from getting ruthlessly bull-dozed.

A heartbreaking video clip, reportedly filmed in 2013, was recently released by nonprofit group International Animal Rescue (IAR) and showed an orangutan clinging to its tree in the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan in Borneo, in order to prevent the loggers from demolishing it.

The primate tried to grab on the digger as it was lifted in the air, but its valiant attempt was cut short when it fell before it could latch onto the vehicle.

“This desperate orangutan is frantically seeking refuge from the destructive power of the bulldozer; a machine that has already decimated everything else around him,” wrote IAR under the post.

A man, who was reportedly a member of the Orangutan Protection Unit for the IAR, could also be seen in the video, hovering under the tree with a dart gun.

Fortunately, he was able to rescue the animal and brought it to safety.

The island of Borneo is a home to around 100,000 orangutans; the population is believed to have shrunk down compared to 288,500 in 1973. In fact, animal rescue groups warned there is a very real possibility of the species going extinct in 50 years.

The World Wildlife Fund claimed “55 percent of the animals' natural habitats have been destroyed in the past 20 years.”

A recent report by environmental organization Greenpeace revealed at least six illegal logging camps have emerged in a peat swamp forest in Borneo that were originally declared off-limits by the government.

Greenpeace claimed the forest being exploited is “major embarrassment for Indonesian government.”

It is definitely not fair these helpless creatures are devoid of their shelters. With their inability to protest the callous destruction with words, this orangutan showed it with its action that they are aware of loggers destroying their home – and they aren’t happy about it.

Read More Brazil Provides Armed Support To Activists Fighting Illegal Logging

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay / Fotocitizen