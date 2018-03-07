WATCH: Orangutan Smokes A Cigarette At Indonesian 'Death Zoo'

Bandung Zoo is one of Indonesia's many facilities that have been criticized for mistreating animals. Last year, a video of starving bears at the zoo prompted similar outrage.

An orangutan spotted smoking in Bandung zoo, Indonesia, has left animal rights activists furious https://t.co/UjFfzY10s9 pic.twitter.com/HT8KgXnCQb — ITV News (@itvnews) March 7, 2018

Animal rights activists from across the globe are outraged after an orangutan was filmed smoking a cigarette at an Indonesian zoo.

The incident occurred after a visitor threw a half-burnt cigarette into an enclosure at Bandung Zoo and the orangutan, named Odon, picked it up and started smoking.

Meanwhile, amused visitors kept filming and no one from the zoo staff intervened.

The authorities responded by saying the incident was regrettable, however, suggested the facility was not entirely at fault.

"There's actually a sign at the location which says visitors are not allowed to give food and cigarettes to the animals," said spokesperson Sulhan.

After footage of the incident went viral on social media, animal rights activists called out the zoo, which is one of Indonesia's many facilities that have been criticized for mistreating animals.

Just last year, an animal rights group recorded emaciated sun bears begging for food at Bandung Zoo, which is also known as the "death zoo." One clip even showed a bear defecating and eating its own feces.

In May 2016, Yani, a Sumatran elephant, was photographed there, reportedly “crying hours before it died.” The facility was closed following Yani's death but reopened, despite criticism from animal rights groups.

Jakarta Globe reported in 2015 that Indonesia currently has 58 registered zoos but only four of them are properly accredited or considered passable by the government.

