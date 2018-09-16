ICE Deportation Agent Arrested On Sodomy And Incest Charges

Blake V. Northway is currently facing 10 charges of sodomy and one charge of incest. He is currently being held on $1 million bail.

ICE officer arrested on multiple sodomy charges, Oregon state police say: Blake V. Northway, 55, been relieved of all ICE authority and placed on leave pending the results of the criminal investigation. https://t.co/wNUqdnlr1m pic.twitter.com/2mfpAppclH — Matt White (@matt_white79) September 17, 2018

Just a day after a U.S. Border Patrol Agent was arrested on suspicion of murdering four women and kidnapping another one in Texas, authorities in Oregon arrested an officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on more than 10 sex crime charges.

Blake V. Northway, resident of Medford, was reportedly taken in custody following a joint investigation between the Oregon State Police and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The 55-year-old deportation officer is currently facing 10 charges of sodomy and one charge of incest.

He is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail, according to the online records.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold its officers to the highest standards of professional conduct and does not tolerate those who violate the law,” ICE’s Public Affairs Officer Tanya Roman said in a statement. “ICE will continue to cooperate until this case has been resolved.”

While information about his victims or the details of his alleged abuse have not yet been released, the immigration agency said Northway has been place on leave pending investigation.

ICE also said the accused sexual assailant’s personal conduct was not related to his position at the agency, which seems hard to believe.

As a deportation officer, Northway must have been regularly dealing with undocumented immigrants, including women and children – and who could be more vulnerable to abuse and sexual exploitation than people who are being kicked out of the country that they entered in hopes to find a safe haven from gang wars and poverty.

It’s disturbing to think people like Northway and Juan David Ortiz, the alleged Border Patrol serial killer, have easy access to helpless immigrants most of whom are in no position to defend themselves.

Ortiz was taken in custody after a woman he had allegedly kept captive managed to escape and went to police. At the time of his arrest, Ortiz was hiding in the parking lot of a hotel.

The bodies of two of Ortiz’s alleged victims were found earlier this week, while the other two bodies were found early Saturday morning.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cueller said his department has “strong evidence” to believe the agent murdered the women, who are believed to be sex workers.

It is important to note a number of activists and advocates have reported incidents of sexual abuse and assaults at child detention centers, where migrant kids are being incarcerated after being separated from their parents. The thought that those young asylum seekers could be at mercy of such predators seems extremely troubling, to say the least.

