Oregon Man Opens Fire Over Noisy Babies At Neighbor’s Birthday Party

Going to his car, Tomes grabbed an AK-47 assault rifle and unleashed a dozen rounds of ammo at the two fleeing men.

Both men are expected to survive, but one may lose his foot. https://t.co/iXabJolo3Z — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 18, 2018

An Oregon man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he reportedly opened fire at his neighbor’s birthday party.

The reason?

His two babies were making a lot of noise.

Franklin L. Tomes of Newport, 59, became embroiled in an argument with two 20-year-old men — one of whom was the father of the two babies — over the noise that was coming from the upstairs apartment.

The two men, Jose Gaeta and Tristan Smith started arguing with Tomes in the parking lot at 9:15 p.m., but suddenly Tomes seemed to go around the bend. Going to his car, Tomes grabbed an AK-47 assault rifle and unleashed a dozen rounds of ammo at the two fleeing men.

The bullets hit Gaeta, the father of the babies, three times, including in both of his legs and the other in his shoulder, said the police. Seven more rounds missed them and slammed into another apartment, which housed two people.

Tomes then went back to his apartment and locked himself in for five hours. Police was later able to talk him out peacefully.

Police were not able to reach the two wounded men at first. The parents of one of the victims, who arrived at the building after he called them to tell them he’d been shot, said her son was screaming for help.

“Thank God two of his friends were there who were able to grab him and stop the bleeding,” his mother said. “He probably would have bled to death.”

Both men were taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, Oregon and transferred to another hospital a few hours later, KPTV reported.

Both men are in stable condition but one man may lose his foot, according to Raw Story.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for Gaeta and his children.

Dallas Aggen, who is reportedly the man’s father, wrote in the fundraising page, “a sensless act of evil has left him [Gaeta] with 3 bullet wounds, one shot in each leg, and once in the foot. The long road to recovery has left him unable to work and provide for his kids. The stress is taking its toll.”

Tomes has been booked into Lincoln County Jail and has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm at another, two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangering and a charge of unlawful use of weapons.

He will appear in court on May 23.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Pixabay