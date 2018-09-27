Orrin Hatch Slammed For Calling Christine Blasey Ford ‘Attractive’

“I don’t find her un-credible. I think she’s an attractive, good witness,” he said before clarifying, by attractive he meant pleasing.

Twitter was livid after Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) called Christine Blasey Ford “attractive.” People were concerned as to why the Utah senator used the term for a woman who just testified about her traumatic experience of being sexually assaulted allegedly by SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

When asked about what he thought about the alleged victim, he said, “I don’t find her un-credible. I think she’s an attractive, good witness.” When a reporter, pressed Hatch and inquired what he meant by attractive, the Republican from Utah clarified he meant Ford had an “attractive personality” and that she was pleasing.

After his comments brewed a firestorm on Twitter, Hatch’s deputy communications director Matt Whitlock clarified that Hatch used the term “attractive” while describing personalities and not appearances. According to Whitlock, Hatch has used the term in his past quotes for men and women both.

This isn’t the first time for the Utah senator to make insensitive comments. Earlier this year, he called low-and middle-income people who supported Obamacare stupid. The 83-year- old said, “That was the stupidest, dumbass bill that I've ever seen. Now, some of you may have loved it. If you do, you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I’ve ever met. This was one of them — and there are a lot of ’em up on Capitol Hill from time to time.”

Twitter had a lot to say about his weird, insensitive description of Ford.

