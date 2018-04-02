White Privilege: Man Fires Air Rifle At Cops, Gets Arrested Alive

The cops arrived after Oscar Walters allegedly assaulted his wife with a flashlight "multiple times causing severe injury." He also resisted arrest. Stephon Clark was shot for holding a cell phone.

Consider this:

Two Sacramento police officers shot and killed an unarmed man Stephon Clark on March 18 in his own backyard after the cops mistook him for carrying a gun.

The officers shot 20 rounds at the unarmed man while responded to a call of someone breaking car windows.

Clark was black.

Now consider this:

In Louisville, Kentucky, cops received reports about a 68-year-old man named Oscar Walters who had allegedly assaulted his wife with a flashlight "multiple times," severely injuring her.

When the officers arrived, Walters fired an air rifle at them. He also resisted arrest. In fact, one officer, Wave3 News reports, "suffered a fractured right hand in the incident which may require surgery."

Walters was eventually arrested - alive. He is currently being detained at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 bond.

Walters is white.

It's worth noting how Waters, despite carrying an air rifle upon the arrival of the cops and refusing to obey the commands of the officers, was taken into custody without being shot at.

Meanwhile, black men, including Clark, Eric Garner, Walter Scott, and Freddie Gray, among many others, were shot and killed by law-enforcement despite being unarmed and following orders.

The stark difference between police response in the two recent cases of Clark and Walters is further evidence of racism and excessive violence plaguing the legal justice system in the United States.

What's even worse, despite the fact that the racial disparity in police shootings is widespread and well-documented, the current administration even refuses to acknowledge it's a nationwide issue. On March 28, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed Clark's killing as a “local matter."

