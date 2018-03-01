Palestinian Teen Ahed Tamimi Sentenced To Eight Months In Prison

“There is no justice under the occupation and this court is illegal,” Ahed Tamimi told the courtroom after the plea deal was presented to the judge.

In Israel, where a 20-year-old man can get away with a nine month prison sentence for killing an unarmed and severely wounded Palestinian in the head, a young Palestinian girl has received an eight month jail term for slapping Israeli soldiers who had raided her home and allegedly shot her cousin in the face with a rubber bullet.

Ahed Tamimi, the 17-year-old who became a symbol of resistance against Israeli military occupation and whose arrest sparked protest across the world, reportedly accepted a plea deal offered by the military prosecution, under which she will get an eight-month sentence.

She is expected to plead guilty to four charges: assault, incitement and two counts of obstructing soldiers. Her lawyer, Gaby Lasky, said the sentence would include time served as well as $1441 in fine.

“There is no justice under the occupation and this court is illegal,” the teen reportedly told the courtroom.

Since Israel's military appeals court rejected the request to hold Tamimi’s legal proceedings in an open court, Lasky said they thought a “plea bargain is the best option that Palestinians can get in the military courts” because “we understood that Ahed was not going to receive a fair trial.”

The news of Tamimi’s plea deal comes days after Israel quietly reduced the prison sentence for 20-year-old former Israel Defense Force recruit Elor Azaria, who was caught on camera killing an injured and unarmed Palestinian in the head at point blank range in March 2006, to mere nine months.

He will be set free in May.

Tamimi was arrested in December 2017 – over a month before she turned 17 – after at least 30 heavily armed soldiers forcibly entered her house in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. The raid took place a few days after a video surfaced showing the young girl kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier after the troops fired tear-gas canisters directly at her home and also fired a rubber bullet at her 14-year-old cousin, who had to be put into a medically induced coma.

Her mother, Narmain, was also arrested after she filmed her daughter’s arrest. According to reports, she has also been sentence to eight months in prison. Nour Tamimi, the teen's cousin who was arrested as well after appearing in the controversial video that led to Ahed's arrest, was sentenced to 5 months.

Israeli authorities were initially seeking 12 charges against Tamimi – including threatening and assaulting an Israeli soldier, interfering with his duties, throwing objects at individuals and property, and incitement. However, under the plea deal, the prosecution dropped the other eight charges.

Although the eight-month prison sentence appears to be rather stringent, some Israeli officials believe Tamimi should receive a harsher punishment as she, a teenager, made the Israeli military look “weak.”

“She is not a little girl, she is a terrorist,” said Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev. “It’s about time they understood that people like her have to be in jail and not be allowed to incite racism and subversion against the state of Israel.”

Since when has defending one’s home become an act of terror?

Tamimi, who has been compared to Anne Frank and Nelson Mandela, has been protesting Israeli occupation of her home since she was a little girl.

