Trump’s Cuts To Palestinian Aid Are Much Worse Than Previously Thought

The $300 million budget cut has resulted in the biggest fund crisis of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency’s 68-year history.

President Donald Trump’s slashing of Palestinian funding has left the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, begging for help as it struggles to provide for approximately five million Palestinians.

The United States withheld $65 million in funding for the organization, this came as an astounding cut to the originally promised $125 million. Trump administration stated they would hold back the rest of the amount “for future consideration.” However, new reports suggest the originally amount was much higher than anticipated.

Reports suggest that instead of $125 million, U.S. had promised $365 million in aid, making the cut much more staggering than before. It leaves the organization with a $300 million budget cut resulting in the biggest fund crisis in its 68-year-history.

UNRWA Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held an emergency conference highlighting the turbulent times faced by the organization. The UNRWA funding helps to provide basic education, health care and other necessities to the people of Palestine already under massive duress.

“If UNRWA did not exist, if its services were not provided, the security of the region would be undermined. [Cutting aid funding would have] severe impacts — a cascade of problems that could push the suffering in disastrous and unpredictable directions,” cautioned Guterres.

The budget cuts supposedly come as a result of Trump’s approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Earlier this year the president bashed Palestine on Twitter and threatened to cut aid funding.

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

...peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump also stated Jerusalem should be recognized as Israel’s capital causing immense backlash. The American president has since established himself as a close ally of Israel. The statement was nullified in a U.N. vote as enraged Palestinians claimed Trump had crossed the line by undermining years of struggles and millions of lives lost by the Palestinians.

A month later, the U.S. announced massive funding cut leaving UNRWA battling immense crisis. After the announcement, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley insisted it was time other countries stepped up to help raise funds and any future aids to Palestine would be considered upon peace talk agreements.

U.N. officials in Rome held the emergency conference to combat their increasing crisis that has left the organization desperate for help, so much so, that it would be able to carry out its work leaving millions of lives at risk.

The officials have raised up to $100 million in pledges, which will buy the U.N. some time to find a more permanent solution to their problem ever since the U.S. pulled their funds.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krähenbühl stated, “It will last us a couple of months more into the middle or beginning of the summer. We need to be optimistic.”

While other countries have pledged to come through for the cause, it is clear the hollow created by the U.S. backing out would be near impossible to fill.

Sweden’s U.N. ambassador Olof Skoog stated, “When any agency depends on a single donor it is vulnerability” but Sweden and the rest of the world “expect the United States to stay committed” to UNRWA’s work.

It is yet to be seen whether U.N. aid will be a part of Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters