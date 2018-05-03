© Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Over 20 Palestinians Had Limbs Amputated Since Beginning Of Protest

by
Alice Salles
Two dozen Palestinian demonstrators were shot with a special type of bullet and suffered major damage to tissue, leading to amputations.

Since the March of Great Return protests started on March 30, over 20 Palestinians have had their limbs amputated because of Israel’s use of the “butterfly bullet.”

Read More
Israeli Citizens Watch As Their Military Attacks Unarmed Palestinians

The ammunition being used against Palestinians is so powerful that unarmed demonstrators are experiencing severe internal injuries.

With a single bullet from these snipers, Israeli forces are showing that they have no problem exposing unarmed protesters, journalists, and even children, to injuries one would only expect to see during a war.

The so-called “butterfly bullet” explodes on impact, causing great damage to internal tissue, arteries, and even bones. The 24 people whose limbs were amputated, including journalists Yaser Murtaja and Ahmad Abu Hussein, were all reportedly hit by the same type of bullet.

Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza’s health ministry spokesperson, said that those who were shot in the abdomen had their internal organs “totally destroyed, [pulverized].”

“Normally, a regular bullet breaks the leg [upon impact]. But these bullets create massive wounds, indicating that an explosion happened inside the body. It’s an expanding bullet. It [pulverizes] the leg, and the leg gets cut off [as a result],” Al-Qidra said.

On Twitter, people on the ground shared some disturbing images of children and others injured during the protests.

WARNING: The following images contain graphic content.

The Israeli army is using what Al-Qidra called the deadliest bullet to date on unarmed demonstrators while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns the world about the perils of Iran. If Netanyahu was truly concerned for the safety of all men, women, and children, and had only justice and peace in mind, would he be accusing another nation of wanting to do harm while his own military gratuitously injures unarmed protesters and children at the country's border?

We don’t think so.

Read More
Israeli Forces Shoot 750 Palestinians — Trump Does Nothing

 

Tags:
benjamin netanyahu benjamin netanyahu iran gaza israel gaza strip israeli army israeli forces israeli forces attack gaza israeli forces kill palestinian
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.