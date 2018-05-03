Over 20 Palestinians Had Limbs Amputated Since Beginning Of Protest

#Israeli Occupation army's "to do" list to quell the peaceful protests of the #GreatMarchOfReturn.— Mohammed Yousef (@MohdYousef1995) April 28, 2018
Caricature by: @LatuffCartoons #GreatReturnMarch #IsraeliCrimes #Israel70YearsCrimes pic.twitter.com/U3NBHeTmgG
Since the March of Great Return protests started on March 30, over 20 Palestinians have had their limbs amputated because of Israel’s use of the “butterfly bullet.”
The ammunition being used against Palestinians is so powerful that unarmed demonstrators are experiencing severe internal injuries.
With a single bullet from these snipers, Israeli forces are showing that they have no problem exposing unarmed protesters, journalists, and even children, to injuries one would only expect to see during a war.
Butterfly bullet is a type of bullets that launched faster than sound and causes severe damage in flesh layers and bone when hitting the human body. It is used by the Israeli army snipers against the armless demonstrators on the borders of gaza. #BDSOurWeapon @basemn63 #Israel70 pic.twitter.com/tNc79jqe4Q— Jamal Naim (@jnaim1) April 24, 2018
The so-called “butterfly bullet” explodes on impact, causing great damage to internal tissue, arteries, and even bones. The 24 people whose limbs were amputated, including journalists Yaser Murtaja and Ahmad Abu Hussein, were all reportedly hit by the same type of bullet.
Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza’s health ministry spokesperson, said that those who were shot in the abdomen had their internal organs “totally destroyed, [pulverized].”
“Normally, a regular bullet breaks the leg [upon impact]. But these bullets create massive wounds, indicating that an explosion happened inside the body. It’s an expanding bullet. It [pulverizes] the leg, and the leg gets cut off [as a result],” Al-Qidra said.
On Twitter, people on the ground shared some disturbing images of children and others injured during the protests.
WARNING: The following images contain graphic content.
A #Palestinian boy shot by an #Israeli sniper targeting his head with a butterfly explosive bullet at hospital in #Gaza today,— Saif Bitar (@BitarSaif) April 27, 2018
Although his situation is critical, Hopefully, he recovers from his injury #GreatMarchOfReturn pic.twitter.com/1vGIibhtVL
Surgical team in a race with time trying to save the life of a young #Palestinian child shot by an #Israeli sniper in the head with a butterfly explosive bullet in #Gaza today— Saif Bitar (@BitarSaif) April 27, 2018
Few hours ago, the same child was happily playing with balloons together with his friends pic.twitter.com/L90xLWTvge
#Photos— Karim #GreatReturnMarch (@KareemN96) April 27, 2018
The moment when unarmed #Palestinian demonstrator Abdelsalam Baker was shot right in the head by an #israeli sniper as he was taking part in #GreatMarchOfReturn rally to the south of #Gaza strip. #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/tZ45sxSoSu
The Israeli army is using what Al-Qidra called the deadliest bullet to date on unarmed demonstrators while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns the world about the perils of Iran. If Netanyahu was truly concerned for the safety of all men, women, and children, and had only justice and peace in mind, would he be accusing another nation of wanting to do harm while his own military gratuitously injures unarmed protesters and children at the country's border?
We don’t think so.