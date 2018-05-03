Over 20 Palestinians Had Limbs Amputated Since Beginning Of Protest

Two dozen Palestinian demonstrators were shot with a special type of bullet and suffered major damage to tissue, leading to amputations.

Since the March of Great Return protests started on March 30, over 20 Palestinians have had their limbs amputated because of Israel’s use of the “butterfly bullet.”

The ammunition being used against Palestinians is so powerful that unarmed demonstrators are experiencing severe internal injuries.

With a single bullet from these snipers, Israeli forces are showing that they have no problem exposing unarmed protesters, journalists, and even children, to injuries one would only expect to see during a war.

Butterfly bullet is a type of bullets that launched faster than sound and causes severe damage in flesh layers and bone when hitting the human body. It is used by the Israeli army snipers against the armless demonstrators on the borders of gaza. #BDSOurWeapon @basemn63 #Israel70 pic.twitter.com/tNc79jqe4Q — Jamal Naim (@jnaim1) April 24, 2018

The so-called “butterfly bullet” explodes on impact, causing great damage to internal tissue, arteries, and even bones. The 24 people whose limbs were amputated, including journalists Yaser Murtaja and Ahmad Abu Hussein, were all reportedly hit by the same type of bullet.

Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza’s health ministry spokesperson, said that those who were shot in the abdomen had their internal organs “totally destroyed, [pulverized].”

“Normally, a regular bullet breaks the leg [upon impact]. But these bullets create massive wounds, indicating that an explosion happened inside the body. It’s an expanding bullet. It [pulverizes] the leg, and the leg gets cut off [as a result],” Al-Qidra said.

On Twitter, people on the ground shared some disturbing images of children and others injured during the protests.

WARNING: The following images contain graphic content.

A #Palestinian boy shot by an #Israeli sniper targeting his head with a butterfly explosive bullet at hospital in #Gaza today,

Although his situation is critical, Hopefully, he recovers from his injury #GreatMarchOfReturn pic.twitter.com/1vGIibhtVL — Saif Bitar (@BitarSaif) April 27, 2018

Surgical team in a race with time trying to save the life of a young #Palestinian child shot by an #Israeli sniper in the head with a butterfly explosive bullet in #Gaza today



Few hours ago, the same child was happily playing with balloons together with his friends pic.twitter.com/L90xLWTvge — Saif Bitar (@BitarSaif) April 27, 2018

#Photos

The moment when unarmed #Palestinian demonstrator Abdelsalam Baker was shot right in the head by an #israeli sniper as he was taking part in #GreatMarchOfReturn rally to the south of #Gaza strip. #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/tZ45sxSoSu — Karim #GreatReturnMarch (@KareemN96) April 27, 2018

The Israeli army is using what Al-Qidra called the deadliest bullet to date on unarmed demonstrators while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns the world about the perils of Iran. If Netanyahu was truly concerned for the safety of all men, women, and children, and had only justice and peace in mind, would he be accusing another nation of wanting to do harm while his own military gratuitously injures unarmed protesters and children at the country's border?

We don’t think so.