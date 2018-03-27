Paralyzed TV Star Left Abandoned On Plane For More Than Half An Hour

“You look completely normal. Why do you need help?” Paralympian Sophie Morgan was asked by an EasyJet staffer.

@FrankRGardner same issue at @Gatwick_Airport today. Left on board @easyJet for 40 mins. On stuck in ambulift. No apologies. Only rude staff.. pic.twitter.com/IrhngnRH6o — sophie morgan (@sophmorg) March 27, 2018

Paralympian Sophie Morgan, who is a TV presenter from Channel 4 and BBC, was left all alone, abandoned on a plane for almost 40 minutes, all thanks to EasyJet’s inconsiderate staff.

The staff reportedly took away Morgan’s wheelchair and she sat allby herself in the aircraft as it landed at the Gatwick airport and all the passengers left.

The 33-year-old tweeted a picture of herself explaining her ordeal.

“Left on board EasyJet for 40 mins. On stuck in ambulift. No apologies. Only rude staff,” she wrote.

After a car accident in 2003, the TV presenter suffered from a spinal cord injury. She was 18 at the time and has ever since, been paralyzed down the waist.

Soon after reading her tweet, Gatwick airport apologized to the paralympian for the inconvenience.

“We are so very sorry Sophie, this is completely unacceptable and falls far short of the level of service we work to deliver for our passengers. We will be investigating this immediately and will get back to you –JS,” they wrote on Twitter.

EasyJet also replied on her tweet.

I'm sorry to hear about this Sophie. If you need further assistance, please send me a DM. Charlotte https://t.co/Qq2zhBAizh — easyJet (@easyJet) March 27, 2018

However, this response looks like nothing but an empty claim.

Inconsiderate EasyJet staffers had earlier done something similar when they asked Paralympian Sophia Warner to prove her disability. “You look completely normal. Why do you need help?” asked one of the unprofessional staffers.



The 43 year old, who had cerebral palsy, shared her ordeal over Twitter.

I’ve not complained on twitter before. The order to publicly prove my disability incident by @easyJet yesterday was beyond devastating.😪 — Sophia Warner (@SprintingSophia) March 27, 2018

After Morgan’s painful experience, BBC started a hashtag #right2ride asking people if they had transport access issues. Many people shared their stories and they are painful to say the least.

@bbc5live Was pushed out of a Chinese restaurant with my assistance dog by waitress shouting "no dog no dog". Tried explaining it was an assistance dog but no joy. I went hungry. #right2ride @frylegal pic.twitter.com/0g6bggLXsa — Helen Dolphin MBE (@MrsFlipper1001) March 28, 2018

Right to get off a bus at the bus stop of my choice. @TfL drivers routinely ignore the blue buzzer request for a ramp at the next stop. So I can't get off the bus and they drive on to the next stop with me still onboard. #right2ride — Squirrelpot (@squirrelpot) March 28, 2018

@bbc5live @transportforall #right2ride

I hate how it compromises my ability to appear professional when I arrive at a meeting/conference late and in tears because of the trauma of inaccessible and dysfunctional public transport. — Gill Loomes #autisticsinacademia (@LoomesGill) March 28, 2018

I have been refused access to a bus because of buggies in the wheelchair space. The drive asked the women to fold them they refused. The drive just drove off. #right2ride — Lady Fuchsia Aurelius (@TheLadyFuchsia) March 28, 2018

Last year I was refused to get OFF my train as it was”going to take too long to get the ramp” despite booking assistance at Gatwick airport station. They told me to go to next stop get off there&then come back. Other passengers made staff get the ramp. @bbc5live #right2ride — Andy campbell (@AndyCampbell30) March 28, 2018

I can't park my car outside my flat and a disabled bay can't be put in due to it being temp housing. I have to transfer into my wheelchair on the road. Very dangerous. #right2ride — Lady Fuchsia Aurelius (@TheLadyFuchsia) March 28, 2018

All Disabled people want is the #right2ride like everyone else. We don't want special treatment, we want equal opportunity to travel by whatever means. It's not a big ask. All transport industries need to accept that!@bbc5live — Mik Scarlet (@MikScarlet) March 28, 2018

Read More United Airlines Forces Mom To Hold Toddler After Giving Away His Seat

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters