Paralyzed TV Star Left Abandoned On Plane For More Than Half An Hour

Shafaq Naveed
“You look completely normal. Why do you need help?” Paralympian Sophie Morgan was asked by an EasyJet staffer.

 

Paralympian Sophie Morgan, who is a TV presenter from Channel 4 and BBC, was left all alone, abandoned on a plane for almost 40 minutes, all thanks to EasyJet’s inconsiderate staff.

The staff reportedly took away Morgan’s wheelchair and she sat  allby herself in the aircraft as it landed at the Gatwick airport and all the passengers left.

The 33-year-old tweeted a picture of herself explaining her ordeal. 

“Left on board EasyJet for 40 mins. On stuck in ambulift. No apologies. Only rude staff,” she wrote.

After a car accident in 2003, the TV presenter suffered from a spinal cord injury. She was 18 at the time and has ever since, been paralyzed down the waist.

Soon after reading her tweet, Gatwick airport apologized to the paralympian for the inconvenience.

“We are so very sorry Sophie, this is completely unacceptable and falls far short of the level of service we work to deliver for our passengers. We will be investigating this immediately and will get back to you –JS,” they wrote on Twitter.

EasyJet also replied on her tweet.

 

However, this response looks like nothing but an empty claim.

Inconsiderate EasyJet staffers had earlier done something similar when they asked Paralympian Sophia Warner to prove her disability. “You look completely normal. Why do you need help?” asked one of the unprofessional staffers.
 

The 43 year old, who had cerebral palsy, shared her ordeal over Twitter.

 

After Morgan’s painful experience, BBC started a hashtag #right2ride asking people if they had transport access issues. Many people shared their stories and they are painful to say the least.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

