Paranoid Trump Is Reportedly Losing Sleep Over The New Times Op-Ed

Are the investigative “journalists” of the New York Times going to investigate themselves - who is the anonymous letter writer? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

President Donald Trump is apparently battling rough weather — both outside and inside in the White House.

What has been a disastrous few weeks for the POTUS has resulted in a six points drop in his approval ratings.

With Bob Woodward’s book “Fear” in its ninth printing, Trump has reportedly grown wary of many people in his inner circle. The exceedingly paranoid president is finding it hard to trust anyone.

Trump has been reportedly furious at former economic adviser Gary Cohn and staff secretary Rob Porter because they apparently talked Woodward, while he was talking to sources for his books.

“Trump thinks he took Gary in and gave him a job when he was going nowhere at Goldman,” a Trump adviser told Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman. Trump also reportedly threatened to publicly attack the duo — something he has done several times with other former officials.

“The president has had it,” a former West Wing official said. “When books like this come out, he tends to shut down and calls up people he sees on TV saying good things about him.”

Although, Trump has been livid at Woodward’s book and the shocking revelations it carries, it is reportedly nothing compared to what he feels for The New York Times anonymous op-ed.

The president has been enraged at the fact that someone within the midst of his administration has been conspiring aginst him and his agenda.

Trump is reportedly “obsessed,” “lathered,” and “freaked out” about the leaker; Donald Trump Jr. told a source that he has been losing sleep over it.

A mere look in Trump’s way could become a cause for suspicion, according to another source.

“If you look at him the wrong way, he’ll spend the next hour thinking you wrote it,” a Republican close to the White House said.

The biggest source of Trump’s frustration is his lack of resources at finding who the author is. However, he has apparently come up with a plan.

The POTUS has reportedly directed his officials to call the op-ed writer a “coward,” publicly and shame him so that the person would come forward in frustration.

“He’s going to continue to shame this person,” a person close to Trump said. “The author will break under pressure or will eventually say, ‘f**k it, it’s me.’” And many top officials, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and chief counselor Kellyanne Conway, indeed called the author a “coward” on public forum.

According to other sources that talked to Vanity Fair, Ivanka Trump is apparently worried about her father’s impeachment and along with her husband, Jared Kushner, has been pestering Trump to replace his Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Ivanka is apparently looking into Republican political adviser and former lobbyist Wayne Berman and former federal prosecutor Matt Whitaker (he is serving as Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s chief of staff).

Moreover, Trump’s relation with his Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, has increasingly become non-existent.

Meanwhile, amid all the turmoil, one of the only people Trump continues to trust, even as he looks for leakers in the White House, is Stephen Miller.

“The op-ed has validated Miller’s view, which was also Steve Bannon’s, that there’s an ‘administrative state’ out to get Trump,” a Republican close to the White House said.

Trump actually believes there is a coup, another source added.

While Trump loses sleep over the identity of the author, it would be wrong to say that the infatuation with finding out the origins of the NYT op-ed is a singular desire but so far, no one has been successful in doing so.

